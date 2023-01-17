BRADSHAW — Abigail Pruitt scored 16 points and the River View girls collected a 43-38 revenge win over Tug Valley on Monday night.
Trista Lester and Katie Bailey scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Raiders (6-6).
Alexis Deskins scored 13 points to pace the Panthers.
River View is slated to play Mount View at home on Wednesday and travel to Liberty next Tuesday.
Late Boys Game
James Monroe 91
Clay-Battelle 55
SISTERSVILLE — Collin Fox hit four trifectas en route to 29 points and the top-ranked James Monroe boys basketball team collected a win over No. 7 Clay Battelle in the championship game of the Tyler Roundball Classic this weekend.
Eli Allen went 10-for-11 at the free throw line on his way to 24 points for the Mavericks (11-2). Owen Jackson added nine points and Josh Burks contributed eight.
Colby Barr scored 19 points to pace the Cee Bees (6-4) with Kuhlton St. Clair scoring 14 points.
James Monroe travels to Hinton to play Summers County tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.