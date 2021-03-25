TOLSIA — The River View girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, falling 60-47 on the road at Tolsia.
Julie Boone and Kerigan Salmons paced the Lady Runnin' Rebels (3-3) with 14 points apiece.
Payne scored 16 points while collecting five rebounds. Ali Morgan had 11 points while Chloe Mitchem had 10 rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
River View (7-1) plays Mercer Christian at home today at 5:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.