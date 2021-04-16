BRADSHAW — The River View girls basketball team will host James Monroe Friday night in the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament championship game at Bradshaw.
The game starts at 7 p.m.
The Lady Raiders advanced to the finals with a 67-34 win over Greater Beckley Christian on Wednesday night.
Allie Morgan led the River View with 21 points and five rebounds and Trista Lester added 14 points.
Sheridan Calhoun had seven points to go with 17 rebounds and five steals. Chloe Mitchem added nine points, five boards, five steals and nine assists.
Emma Moss led GBC with 22 points. Alie Smith contributed 10 points.
Middle School Softball
PikeView 11, Montcalm 0: PikeView's Hayden Jones struck out 14 of 15 batters, going 2-for-3 at bat with three RBIs. Kaylee Honaker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The PikeView JV won its game 6-3 with Emma Compton pitching for the win.
