BRADSHAW — River View girls basketball coach Gehrig Justice says last week’s schedule-disrupting weather didn’t create any more setbacks for the Lady Raiders than they’ve managed to create for themselves this season.
And still, he retains hope his team might find a way to return to Charleston one more time as a Class AA team before his seniors hang up their sneakers.
If they can only learn from some of the hard lessons that have been dished out on them — perhaps they’ll do just that
“We keep coming up short in the bubble games ... Princeton, Westside, Wyoming East ... we’re right in there with them and we can’t finish them off,” said Lady Raiders head coach Gehrig Justice, whose team was 12-6 overall after Monday night’s 56-45 win over Logan in the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
“We came in figuring that PikeView would be the team to beat (in the section) because they’re all seniors and they’ve got bigs and guards. But Wyoming East is better than most people thought. Westside is exactly what we thought Westside would be ... five guards and a bunch of shooters. If you get them on a hot night, you’re probably going to have a real bad day. But at the same time, if you can establish your inside stuff against them, you’ve got a chance,” Justice said.
“We established our inside stuff, we just didn’t make any shots,” he said.
A lack of consistency has, ironically enough, been River View’s most consistent issue lately. The Raiders have had different players light it up on given nights only to fade to nothing the next time out. This is by no means according to any plan.
“I don’t know if this is out of rhythm or out of synch or whatever. But we’ve got to go into a game knowing that Player A is going to give us X amount of points, X amount of rebounds and X amount of steals and not drop from 20 to 2. Sometimes we’ve had foul trouble. We’ve not really been injured this year. But we’ve just not been able to have that person step up and make the clutch shot for us. It’s not like the kids haven’t tried. But we’ve just not gotten the shot when we needed the shot,” he said.
I think the pieces are there. We just have to get them in the right places and that’s on me. We’re trying to figure that part of it out right now.”
The key pieces are no secret: they’re the four seniors upon which the Lady Raiders have most relied in recent seasons.
Third-year starter Kristen Calhoun is still averaging a double-double — around 15 points per game and 10-12 rebounds — but she’s really been struggling on the foul line.
“She’s probably averaging 35 or 40 percent on the season. She’s got a nice looking shot and it’s on target. It just won’t go down. She does a nice job getting to the foul line. We just haven’t converted,” he said.
Emily Auville is a senior mainstay who seldom grabs headlines with her point production, but Justice has always counted on her steady rebounds, steals, assists and blocks. He’d like her to put a little more faith in her scoring abilities.
“I really think she’s our ‘X-factor’ if we can get her to not pass up some shots and try to be more of an offensive contributor I think we may have something that we haven’t had,” he said. “We’d like her to be a little more aggressive.”
Madison Blankenship, who was slated to sign with Concord University today, got off to a slow start this season due to a knee injury suffered last summer. But she was cleared to play last month and has been working hard to get her normal game up to speed. The closer she gets to that, the better off in general River View will be.
“She’s playing more minutes now but still not where she can be. But her on one leg is better than a lot of people on two. She’s played up and down and that’s to be expected when you’re six months off an ACL tear. Running up and down the court is a miracle in and of itself,” Justice said. “I’m being very careful with her to make sure we don’t re-hurt her.”
Demi Lester, another senior, has given the team a lot so far this season, said Justice. Still, he’d like to see more.
“She kind of spurs other people sometimes, but we’ve been getting onto her about being a senior guard. It’s her team and her time to step up. She needs to be the one that makes things happen. There’s been times when she’s done a good job taking it to the basket taking shots and there’s times when I’d like to see her be more that leader on the floor for us,” the Raiders coach said.
His upperclassmen have been getting increasingly improved support from the younger kids on the squad, the most notable of late being freshman Trista Lester, who scored 10 points against Westside and 12 points against Wyoming East.
“She’s starting to play good versus the good teams,” said Gehrig. “She’s a guard, about 5-7 or 5-8 and she has those long, lanky arms. She has a natural sense that she uses to find a way to score.”
Sophomore Chloe Mitchem has played at point guard for most of the year in her first season in the position. She hasn’t scored a lot of points, but she brings a lot of “good stuff” to the table, including solid defense and a knack for setting her teammates up.
Junior Jenna Atwell is one of the team’s top outside shooters who’s been on a cold streak lately, but hopefully she can retrieve the much more consistent shooting she displayed in December.
Justice noted that Atwell and the two Lesters had been averaging two to three trifectas an outing apiece earlier in the season, but that’s fallen back to an average of 2-3 treys per game team-wise. There have been a number of contributors to the slump, Justice said, but he believes it need not carry into the post season.
“We think we’ve got the pieces. It’s just a matter of getting them all to function at the right time,” he said.
Even if the sectionals, in his opinion, will once again be played in the wrong place. This year’s will be played at Princeton High School, which he feels provides an unfair advantage to Bluefield and PikeView. He’s been vocal about this for several years.
“I don’t think anyone should have an advantage (at the sectionals). They say it doesn’t matter, but when your kids have to get out of school and drive two hours, that’s a disadvantage. If we are a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, which we ought to be, we should be rewarded. If you’re a 4 or a 5 seed, well, yeah, you should have to travel,” Justice said.
“If we play at home, we’re going to pack up the gym with River View fans. But asking our people to make that trip twice during the week when they’ve got to work and stuff, that’s a huge disadvantage. I’ve lobbied for us to hold it at Wyoming, because at least then we’d all be driving for two hours. But it is what it is,” he said.
