WELCH — The River View Lady Raiders, fresh off a 57-54 win yesterday over Lewis County in the MLK Classic in Fairmont, had a much easier task Tuesday evening in a 61-10 victory over host Mount View on Ergie Smith Court at the Castle.
Senior Kristen Calhoun scored 16 points and freshman Trista Lester added 12 off the bench for the 9-3 Lady Raiders, as nine River View players got into the scoring act.
Mount View, now 1-9, saw only six players dress for the game and three actually got into the scoring act.
Junior Sheridan Calhoun hit a jumper from the right baseline to stake River View to a quick 2-0 lead before freshman Myashia Hill knotted the count at 2 with a deuce from close range.
River View then used offensive rebound buckets and steals to break the early 2-all score with 14 unanswered points to lead 16-2 after the initial quarter.
That advantage swelled to 40-5 at the break.
Remarked veteran Lady Raider head coach Gehrig Justice, “Things went pretty much as we expected. We knew they were going to dress a small number of girls, so we planned to press the first quarter and then mix in our other defenses the rest of the game.”
“This is only the third game Mouse (senior Madison Blankenship) has been back (after ACL surgery and a rehab period), so we wanted to work her back in some,” Justice continued.
Mount View, after starting the preseason with 14 players, played with half-a-dozen after some injuries, sickness and some leaving the team, according to assistant coach RuBen Wright.
After the early two-all tie, over the final six minutes of the inaugural frame, Kristen Calhoun scored six, with Blankenship, Chloe Mitchem, Trista Lester and Jenna Atwell adding a fielder apiece for the 16-2 Lady Raider advantage heading into the second.
Kristen and Trista canned eight points each in the second for River View, as the lead swelled to 40-5.
Emily Auville finished with 8 points and Sheridan contributed 7 for the contest.
Mount View will entertain Richwood this evening at the Castle, while the Lady Raiders will visit Princeton Friday evening.
