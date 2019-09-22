BRADSHAW — High school homecomings are by their very nature memorable!
However, when the homecoming festivities are capped by a triple overtime football victory that is won by the host school, that puts the memories into an entirely different category.
Such was the case late Saturday evening when the River View Raiders claimed a 40-34 three OT victory, to put an exclamation point on the day’s homecoming activities, over the Hurley Rebels.
There was plenty of praise to go around for the Raiders and their efforts.
Senior running back Jacob Justice scored five touchdowns, four on the ground and another through the air. His final score of the game was the winning TD to end the final OT.
He rushed 24 times for 177 yards and caught a pair of passes for good measure.
The View received an offensive lift with the return of four year starting center Blake Lockhart, who had missed the first four games while recovering from knee surgery last spring.
With that addition, quarterback Boo Roberts, also a four year starter, missed the contest with a banged up shoulder.
Senior Kobe Halstead, a starting running back through four games, took over the signal-calling chores and responded with 28 rushing yards and one score as well as completing 2-of-4 passes for 34 yards and another six-pointer. He also passed successfully for a pair of two point conversions.
Freddie Dawson, also a senior, jumped high in the back of the end zone to snare one PAT, while being doubled covered, to send the contest into a second OT.
The Raiders won the coin toss to start overtime play, with the score knotted at 20. They chose to play defense first.
Hurley’s Dustin Stinson skirted right end on a fourth-and-goal from the nine to put the Rebels on top in that initial extra frame before also running the conversion to stake Hurley to a 28-20 advantage.
When River View took its turn on offense, the Raiders moved from the 25 to the three in three successive runs. Sophomore Austin Cooper picked up 7, as did Justice before Halstead reeled off an 8 yarder.
Two snaps later, Halstead pushed up the middle on a sneak for the TD before passing to Dawson on the previously mentioned extra point play to tie the score at 28. Dawson jumped high into the air and seemed to hang there awaiting Halstead’s pass.
The Raiders went on offense first in OT number two.
On the seventh play of that series, Justice scooted around right end for the go-ahead touchdown.
When Hurley got the pigskin, Stinson burst off the right side of his line on the second play to record the tying points. The all-important conversion run was stopped short of the goal line by the Raider defense to force a third OT.
River View’s defense again slammed the door, allowing the Rebels only four yards on four plays to take over on downs.
Justice chose the first play of the View’s third offensive effort to slam the proverbial door a second time. He exploded off right tackle for a 25 yard TD and the win 40-34.
After a scoreless first quarter, Justice and the Raiders lit the scoreboard first only nine ticks into the second. Justice went 7 yards around left end for a 6-0 River View lead.
Matt Blankenship, the Rebel fullback, scored on a two yard burst with only 24 seconds remaining before intermission. Blankenship rushed 10 times for 63 yards in the 13 play, 77 yard drive that knotted the count at 6 at halftime.
Halstead flipped a swing pass to his right to Justice who negotiated the final 27 yards for a 12-6 Raider lead to open the second half.
Hurley spent less than two minutes on the clock in taking a 14-12 advantage when quarterback Chad Justice ran a sneak for a 1 yard TD and Stinson ran the extra points with 6:42 showing in the third.
On the initial play of the ensuing Raider series Justice swerved, weaved and bobbed 49 yards for the go-ahead River View points at the 6:08 mark. Halstead then passed to Justice for the conversion and a 20-14 Raider lead heading into the fourth.
With only 1:12 left in regulation Blankenship scored on a run up the middle from three yards out to tie the score before the PAT run try was stopped short to produce the tie at 20.
The Rebels, now 2-2, rolled up 342 yards of total offense, all on the ground. Blankenship ran the pigskin 30 times for 134 yards while John Matt Justus picked up 116 yards on 15 attempts.
First year Hurley head coach Austin Cooper spoke of runs by Justus and Stinson that led to Rebel scores in regulation, “We were able to get out in space and take advantage of our speed. We made some good decisions and got into the end zone.”
Hurley will have this week off before taking on Buchanan County rival Grundy next week.
Summed up Cooper, “Both teams played a good football game. That’s what high school football is supposed to be.”
The Raiders, now 2-3, will visit Man Friday evening.
Related second year RV head coach George Kennedy, “This was a win for the players, the coaches and the community…This was what we’ve been playing for for two years.”
at Mitch Estep Field
Hurley..............0 6 8 6 8 6 0 — 34
River View.......0 6 14 0 8 6 6 — 40
