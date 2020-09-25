BLUEFIELD — Every time a member of the River View High School volleyball team stepped behind the service line Thursday there was a good chance of an ace. And it happened often.
River View had 25 aces for the match and extended its winning streak to four in a sweep of a youthful Bluefield squad 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 at Bluefield High School.
The Raiders (5-2) were never able to pull away in any of the sets but held on to come away with the victory.
“We can play better than we did but we overcame our mistakes, which says a lot about us as a team,” said River View first-year head coach Dwayne Clark.
Seven different players served at least two aces for the Raiders on the night including five straight by senior Emilea Justice early in the second set to push the lead to 7-1.
The four seniors for River View combined for 17 aces on the night and were the players that helped the Raiders hold off the Beavers (1-4) in the third set.
“That experience made a difference,” Clark said.
An ace by Jenna Atwell gave River View a 25-24 lead in the final set and Bluefield could not get the ensuing serve over the net from the senior.
It was the fourth straight loss for Bluefield after a season-opening win over Mount View but head coach Allison Watkins was pleased with her team that only has four juniors and seniors.
Bluefield improved as the match went on limiting the number of aces River View got and finding more success attacking.
“They didn’t give up, they didn’t quit. Even when we got down we kept on playing and even the fans were in it, it got pretty loud in here and I couldn’t even hear myself coaching sometimes because everybody was so loud,” Watkins said.
Atwell and junior Chloe Mitchem had eight kills each to lead River View with Atwell tying Justice with a team-high five aces. Shaevon Boyd was next in the match with four kills for the Raiders from the right side.
Sierra Garlic and Amber Crabtree each had four aces with Sheridan Calhoun and Mitchem chipping in three apiece. Morgan Marek orchestrated the offense with 14 assists for the night and even chipped in a pair of aces late in the third set.
The Raiders showed their ability to serve and after seven faults in the first set had eight total in the next two. They struggled to get their attack in rhythm as their passing was not consistent.
“We usually serve really well and we usually attack really well but the passing tonight hurt us,” Clark said.
From some of the bad passes that River View sent over the net Bluefield was able to turn them into quick points that gave them momentum.
“We had some bad passes, some bad overpasses that they were able to take advantage of which is good for them,” Clark said.
The Beavers were able to use their height advantage throughout the match and were led by junior Jaumaria Jones with seven kills.
Freshman Cara Brown had five kills and two blocks in the three sets with Jaylan Christian getting three kills including a pair that tied the game at 23 in the final set.
Bluefield did not have the same success serving the volleyball with only 10 aces as four of them came from Brown and Alexis Graham had three more.
The Beavers held 8-3 leads in the first and third sets before the Raiders went on runs that the Beavers could not overcome.
Having a young team for Watkins the focus is on improving every game of the regular season to be at their best for the sectional tournaments and they have been doing that.
“They definitely have improved from the first game,” Watkins said.
