BRADSHAW — River View High School is situated in such a remote corner of McDowell County that it’s significantly easier for its boys basketball team to schedule games with programs in neighboring Virginia and Kentucky than it is to travel to face some of its WVSSAC Class AA section-mates.
As the chilly month of January approaches its end, seventh-year head coach Roger Hale’s Raiders have steadily put together a memorable campaign slightly under the Four Seasons Country radar.
“This is probably one of the top one or two seasons we’ve had,” said Hale, whose 10-3 team hosts the Man Hillbillies at home tomorrow night.
“We’ve had 15 wins twice in the seven years and I kind of expected 15 wins or more this season. We probably scheduled a little bit tougher this year, but this is the quickest we’ve ever gotten to 10 wins,” he said.
River View, which recently dropped a 61-59 road game at Phelps, Ky., has managed to sweep interstate rival Richlands, a well-coached program that isn’t exactly Little Sisters of the Poor in any given year.
The sectional rivalry between Bluefield and unbeaten Shady Spring has dominated the conversation for most of this season, but River View’s consistent success remains noteworthy — even if it won’t see either of those teams before sectional play.
“Where we’re physically located, it’s not easy for us to go to Shady ... it’s a good two-hour drive for us. Bluefield’s not so bad. But we do play a lot of Virginia teams, right on the border. Even Phelps .... that was only an hour drive,” Hale said, who noted that James Monroe represents a 2 1/2 hour drive.
This season is the first of Hale’s tenure that the Raiders haven’t done a home-and-away with the Mavericks. Likewise with more conveniently located Grundy. The River View skipper would have loved to see the talented Golden Wave again this year, he said, but Grundy administrators wanted to schedule a quad and the schedule for the River View girls team was already full.
“They’re big. We played them last year down to the fourth quarter. They got us both times, by four and three points. We didn’t lose anybody from last year and I really would have liked to play them. That would have been a good one,” he said.
While most high school basketball fans in Four Seasons Country have heard of Grundy’s Cade Looney, the Raiders don’t have any one player with that kind of individual name recognition. As River View has continued to win, some of their names have been developing a more familiar ring.
“I play a six-man rotation. I’ve got one sophomore, one junior and four seniors,” said Hale, who has coached some of his players since elementary school.
“I keep a tight roster. I fill out my bench with a bunch of sophomore that play JV. I use them sporadically, but in any tight game I run a six-man rotation. I like to say that I have six starters.”
The two leading scorers have been Freddie Dawson and Daniel Dobbs, both of whom are averaging around 15 ppg. Chase Porter, Kobe Halstead and David Adkins are also capable of double-figure outings every time out.
Hale’s sixth man is senior Boo Roberts, who played quarterback on the Raiders football team.
“He started the last two years but he had to take a new role this year. I call him our sixth man but in the last two games I started him (prior to Phelps) he’s had 16 and 20 points. With a six-man rotation, he starts some. Any of those guys can put up 15 to 20 any night,” Hale said.
“Dobbs is our best leaper. He’s like 6-2 or 6-3. He was playing kiddie ball in kindergarten with my son ... so I’ve had him forever. I needed to find a way to get him in the game with his size and everything. All six have responded really well. At first it was difficult getting it to all glue together. But they’re all sharing the ball wonderfully now,” Hale said.
After Friday’s game with the Hillbillies at Bradshaw, the Raiders will travel to Holston, Va. on Monday to face the Cavaliers. River View travels to a rematch with Man on Tuesday.
The Raiders drop to Class A next year under the new realignment and will find themselves in a new section with Mount View, Montcalm, Greater Beckley Christian and James Monroe. For this final season of Class AA ball, Hale thinks his team has put together enough convincing wins that River View should contend for a third seed in the sectionals in spite of having played neither Bluefield nor Shady Spring.
“We’ve got Man twice in the next three games. That will tell me a whole lot about my team over the next five days,” the head coach said.
