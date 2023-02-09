HINTON — Josh Proffitt scored 19 points and visiting River View upended Summers County on the Road, 60-47, on Wednesday night.
Tyler Cooper added 16 points for the Raiders, while Zaiden Beckner chimed in with 13 points.
Michael Judy, Ethan Eehrenberg and Ryan Oliveros scored eight points apiece for the Bobcats (8-8), who travel to Greenbrier West on Friday.
Bridgeport 51, Woodrow Wilson 43
INSTITUTE — Anthony Spatafore pumped in 19 points and Bridgeport beat Woodrow Wilson 51-43 in the in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University .
Bridgeport improved to 13-4 overall.
Elijah Redfern scored 18 points for the Flyilng Eagles (7-9), while Zion Hawthorne contributed 12 points.
Woodrow Wilson hosts Princeton on Friday.
Late Boys Games
Victory Baptist 68, Mercer Christian 56
BEAVER — Landon Cormican scored a game-high 23 points as Victory Baptist outran the Cavaliers.
Ethan Hunt added 18 and Isaac Conaway 15 for the Saints, who will host Grace Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
Isaac Sharp led the Cavaliers with 17. Sam Boothe scored 13 points and M.J. Patton added 11 points.
Late Girls Games
Westside 49, Bluefield 36
BRUSHFORK — Kyndal Lusk fired up 17 points and the Lady Renegades got away with a road win over the Lady Beavers.
Kenzie Morgan contributed 13 points for Westside.
Melania Hayes first up 10 points to pace the Lady Beavers. Cara Brown and Arionna Dowell added nine points apiece.
Meadow Bridge 49, Montcalm 43
FAYETTEVILLE — Kierston Rozell scored 21 points as Meadow Bridge defeated Montcalm at the Fayette County Memorial Building.
Riley Roberts added 10 for the Wildcats (15-2), who will host Liberty Thursday at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Montcalm got 12 points from Taylor White.
MCA 64, Victory Baptist 26
BEAVER — Mercer Christian Academy jumped out to an 18-7 lead by the end of the first and cruised to a 64-26 win over Victory Baptist on Tuesday.
Kayley Trump was the top scorer with 22 points and Ella Botts and Bailee Martin each scored 10 points apiece for Mercer Christian.
Evie Dillon scored 11 points for Victory Baptist.
HINTON— Class AA No. 3 Summers County led 25-11 at halftime en route to a 49-36 win over Class AAA No. 10 PikeView.
Gracie Harvey led all scorers with 21 points. Avery Lilly followed with 10 for the Bobcats, who will host Class AA No. 1 Mingo Central on Saturday.
The Panthers got 12 points from Hannah Harden.
Middle School Game
Montcalm 43, Midland Trail 25
MONTCALM — Donovan Reed scored 15 points and Kaden Walton scored 14 and the Generals outranked visiting Midland Trail. Tyler Hagerman added nine points. Jackson Barnhouse scored 10 points to pace MT.
