BRADSHAW — Kristen Calhoun scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and seven steals and the River View girls basketball team opened its season with a 50-47 win over Mountain Mission in the 10th Annual Little General Invitational basketball tournament.
Demi Lester and Jenna Atwell added 11 points apiece for the Lady Raiders (1-0). Lester had five rebounds and Atwell had three steals and three assist. Emily Auvill scored six points with eight rebounds and four steals. Trista Lester scored four and Chloe Mitchem added three.
Hanna Chada led Mountain Mission with 14 points. Julian Chada and Cansel Mbina scored 12 apiece for the Challengers.
River View advances to face the Scott Skyhawks of Boone County today at 2 p.m.
Scott beat Mount View 66-21 in Friday night’s second game.
Shea Miller had 17 points to lead the Skyhawks. Jenna Butcher scored 18 points.
Mountain Mission and Mount View will play at 12 noon.
Montcalm 78, Liberty-Raleigh 28: Olivia Alexander scored 24 points to lead the Lady Generals to a victory over the visiting Raiders.
Megan Lester scored 14 points for Montcalm (2-0) and Kayton Perkins scored 11 points with six rebounds. Jaden Lambert and Katlin Williams scored 10 points apiece. McKenzie Crews scored nine points and handed out five assists.
Kylie Wallace had 18 points to lead Liberty.
Montcalm plays Independence in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader at Montcalm at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hurley 52, Northwood 51: Krista Endicott fired up 32 points and collected eight steals and the Rebels held on to hold off Northwood.
Jayda Davis scored nine points for Hurley. Ariana Belcher had 12 rebounds and Alex Blankenship had 10 boards.
James Monroe 42, Graham 26: Morgan Boroski scored 11 points and Megan Boroski scored nine and the Mavericks rolled to a victory over the G-Girls.
Kelsey Wheeler scored 12 points to pace Graham. Julia Day added eight points.
Boys Basketball
Tazewell 57, Honaker 56: Jacob Witt scored 14 points and the Tazewell boys basketball team got off on the right foot with a win over the Tigers.
Josiah Jordan added 13 points for Tazewell.
