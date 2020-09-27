BRADSHAW — Oftentimes in a tough defensive struggle, the winning coach will call a play that will miraculously be the game winner.
Friday night at Mitch Estep Field, the game winner definitely filled the bill as a miraculous “play” that provided River View with the margin of victory in an 8-0 decision over the visiting Mount View Golden Knights.
However, that play wasn’t scripted. In fact, it would be hard to imagine in one’s wildest dreams.
With just a few ticks over seven minutes left before halftime in a scoreless duel, Raider sophomore quarterback Mikey Picklesimer, starting only his second varsity game, lofted a pass downfield from his own 13, toward fellow sophomore Josh Proffitt, who was being triple covered by a sticky Mount View defense.
The football found the outstretched arms of one Knight defender for what looked to be a certain interception at the Raider 40. And then, the miracle started.
Proffitt swiped the football from the defender’s grasp with as nifty a move as the most polished pick-pocket at the County Fair.
He then did an about face, toward the Mount View goal line and outran the three Knights the remaining 60 yards to complete the 87 yard scoring aerial that proved to be the game-winner.
Senior Austin Cooper passed to fellow senior Chase Porter in the right corner of the end zone for the conversion and an 8-0 Raider advantage.
Assessed second year Knight head coach Maurice Gravely, “One play! That’s a play we normally would make (interception). That was the turning point in the game! That quick!”
River View head coach George Kennedy, in his third season at the Raider helm remarked, “If you told me a million times we’d score that way, win that way, I would have laughed and said, ‘No way that will happen.’”
Kennedy continued, “To have Josh Proffitt go up and tip the ball and they intercept it, takes it (ball) from them and then outruns the fastest kid on their team. That’s something when he’s 80 years old and tells his grandkids, they won’t believe it.”
Both teams played tough defense throughout, although mistakes by both offenses, especially penalties, hampered both.
For the game, Mount View netted only 86 total yards and four first downs against the Raider defense, who recorded its second shutout of the season in four outings.
The Golden Knight defense gave up 260 total yards, but 87 came on that winning play. River View finished with only 8 first downs against the Knight defense that has improved in both games following its season opener at Westside.
Two weeks ago Mount View allowed 21 points at Summers County before Friday’s lone touchdown against the Raiders.
As the Knights fell to 0-3, they are yet to score an offensive touchdown this season.
Friday evening, it was a combination of the Raider defense and their own penalties that kept the Knights out of any offensive rhythm, especially in the opening half.
In that initial two dozen minutes, Mount View had five possessions and were flagged at least once in every series, and drew two penalties on two possessions and three on yet another.
“As a team, we’ve got to come together and believe in ourselves,” related Coach Gravely. “We played our hearts out.”
He went back to the game winner, “That one play was just unbelievable. It was a nightmare!”
It appears the Golden Knights will get to inaugurate their brand new Vic Nystrom Stadium on the campus of the high school this Friday by hosting the Sherman Tide, with Boone County moving to yellow on Saturday’s metric release.
That game will kickoff at 7:30 Friday evening.
Coach Kennedy could not heap enough praise on his team’s defense, as the Raiders improved to 3-1 and knocked off the Knights for the first time since 2014.
In the series, River View won the initial five meetings and the Golden Knights won the last five until Friday evening.
The pair will square off again on October 16th at Mount View.
Picklesimer picked up 67 yards rushing, while Cooper finished with 98 yards on the ground, with 43 of those coming in the second half to help secure the victory.
A particular bright spot for the Golden Knights was the punting of sophomore Jonathan Huff, who booted the ball away five times for 231 yards, or 46.2 yards per punt.
at Mitch Estep Field
Mount View 0 0 0 0 — 0
River View 0 8 0 0 —8
Scoring
Second Quarter
RV — Josh Proffitt 87 yd pass from Mikey Picklesimer (Chase Porter pass from Austin Cooper) 7:00
Team Statistics
First downs: MV 4, RV 8
Rushing: MV 23-68 yds, RV 39-164 yds
Passing: MV 4-13, 18 YDS, 0 Int, RV 2-5, 96 yds, 0 Int
Total yards: MV 86, RV 260
Penalties: MV 14-110, RV 8-76
Fumlbes- Lost: MV 1-0, RV 3-0
