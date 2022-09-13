MONTCALM — The River View volleyball team came out on top in a three-way match including Bluefield and Montcalm at Craig Havens Court in Montcalm, on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders collected a 2-0 win versus the home standing Lady Generals and then blanked the Lady Beavers 2-0 to seal a sweep.
Led by hitter Kaileigh Hodges, Montcalm collected a 2-0 victory over their visiting Mercer County rival from Bluefield.
Montcalm plays Midland Trail at home tonight. Bluefield takes on Liberty-Raleigh at home on Thursday. The Lady Raiders (7-5) return to action on Tuesday at Wyoming East.
Honaker def. Richlands
HONAKER, Va. — Down by two games at the outset, the Lady Blue Tornado won two consecutive sets to challenge for the win before the Lady Tigers prevailed in the fifth set.
Honaker collected a 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 16-25, 15-8 victory on its home floor.
Annsley Trivette banged out 16 kills, dropped six blocks and sent across three service aces for the Lady Blue Tornado.
Katie Beth Cordle had five kills and three blocks, Jilian Shreve distributed 10 assists and Raegen Rider rooted up 33 digs, also collecting a pair of aces. Abby Hughes had 11 digs for Richlands.
The Lady Blue Tornado travels to Graham on Tuesday.
