PULASKI, Va. — Early season woes continue for the Bluefield bullpen as the Bluefield Ridge Runners gave up 10 runs from the sixth inning on to fall 10-5 against Eastern Division rival Pulaski at Calfee Park on Tuesday evening.
Morehead State freshman Carter Owens left the yard twice for his first two home runs of the year, including a grand slam in the sixth inning that opened the door for the River Turtles (3-3). Owens ended the night with five RBIs.
Ethan Belk and Sam White also got in on the home run mix, each leaving the yard once in the late innings.
Bluefield starting pitcher Peyton Consigli went five solid innings, scattered only two hits, gave up no runs and struck out nine River Turtle hitters. Still, the Niagara Falls, New York native was handed his second no-decision in as many starts.
Colby Collins was given the win for Pulaski after 1 1-3 innings of work out of the bullpen.
Bluefield’s Colby Reynolds was hooked with the loss after giving up the go-ahead grand slam to Owens in the sixth.
Offensive high points for the Ridge Runners, Blake Guerin blasted his second 400-foot home run of the season, a two-run shot, while West Virginia catcher Zack Ramppen had a two-run double in his first plate appearance for Bluefield.
The Ridge Runners (1-5) look to end their current four game losing skid tomorrow against the same River Turtles tonight in Pulaski. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Bluefield..... 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 5 7 1
Pulaski........0 0 0 0 0 6 1 3 x — 10 11 0
W– Collins (1-0)
L – Reynolds (0-1)
S – Weyrich (2)
Little, Collins (5), McCoy (7), Weyrich (8) and Moore
Consigli, Coiner (6), Reynolds (6), Brodersen (8) and Ramppen
HR – Guerin, (fifth, one on), White, (sixth one on), Owens 2, (sixth, three on, eighth, solo), Belk (eighth, one on).
