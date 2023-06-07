BLUEFIELD — Opening night for the 2023 Ridge Runners ended on a sour note as Eastern Division rival Pulaski would weather the late Bluefield rally and hold on for an 8-5 Appalachian League victory.
River Turtle starting hurler Branton Little would earn the win on the mound, only allowing a run on a hit through five solid innings of work. Little, the Wofford product, would retire ten straight hitters after walking the bases loaded and giving up his loan run, in the bottom of the second.
The Ridge Runners would use five hurlers on the night with relief pitcher Andrew Hendrickx being hooked with the loss after two innings of work. Hendrickx, a Kent State Freshman, would give up the go-ahead runs in the two-run fifth inning.
Nico Senese, the shortstop from Georgia Tech, paced the Pulaski offense with a three-hit, three-RBI effort.
Bryce Grudzielanek, son of former major leaguer Mark Grudzielanek, blasted a towering three-run home run in the eighth inning to make things interesting.
The short two-game series wraps up tomorrow evening in Bluefield.
First pitch at Bowen Field is scheduled for 6:30 pm.
Pulaski.......................100 020 401— 8
Bluefield.....................010 000 040 — 5
W — Little (1-0). L — Hendrickx (0-1)
SV – West, M (1) Little, Edmondson (6), Gaudette (8), West (8) and Cincinatti Consigli, Hendrickx (4), Balzer (6), Vogel (7), Broadersen (9), and Harrison HR – Grudzielanek, 8th, 2 on.
Bristol 16, Princeton 6
PRINCETON — The visiting Bristol State liners hammered out 17 hits en route to spoiling the WhistlePigs’ season opener at Hunnicutt Stadium.
Princeton gets another look at Bristol in the second half of the two-game homestand. First pitch at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.