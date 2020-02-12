ATHENS — Concord held Wheeling to just nine points in the second quarter as the Mountain Lions defeated the Cardinals 88-51 Wednesday evening.
Concord (15-8, 11-6) jumped out to a 49-21 lead at halftime and controlled the game throughout. CU held WU to just 31.7 percent from the field (20-of-63), while the Mountain Lions shot 55.2 percent from the field (32-of-58).
Concord held its largest lead of the game at four minutes in the fourth quarter as it led 85-45.
The Mountain Lions were led by Riley Fitzwater who posted her 14th double-double of a season with a game-high 23 points and 17 rebounds. Keely Lundy added 18 points and three steals for Concord.
Maggie Guynn added 15 points and Madison May chipped in 10.
Lily Ritz led the way for Wheeling (9-14, 8-9) as she posted a double-double with 16 rebounds and 13 points.
Men’s Game
Concord 101,Wheeling 75
Concord eclipsed 100 points for the first time this season as it defeated Wheeling 101-75 Wednesday.
Concord shot 67 percent from the field (37-of-55) and 65 percent from behind the arc (13-of-20), while Wheeling shot just 39.7 percent from the field (27-of-68) and 39 percent from three (9-of-23).
Concord (8-15, 5-12) had six players record double-figures as it was led by Ethan Heller and David Mulumba who each had 20 points. Brandon Kennedy and Martin Kelly Jr. scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Trey Brisco nearly posted a triple-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Wheeling (12-9, 9-8) was led by Jordan Reid with 18 points and eight rebounds.
