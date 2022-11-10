CHARLESTON — James Monroe didn’t get the result it wanted in Wednesday’s WVSSAC Class A state volleyball tournament opener with Ritchie County, but the Mavericks got something valuable.
Experience.
The Rebels ended James Monroe’s season in a 25-20, 25-12, 25-8 sweep of the Mavs at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, which is hosting the state tournament for all three classifications.
“I think the nerves got us at the end, and when things weren’t rolling smoothly, we got a little frustrated,” James Monroe head coach Julie Bradley said.
“My seniors have the most tournament experience but that was two tournaments when they were in ninth grade and then we went to the River View tournament and the Coalfield (Conference) this year.
“It’s a big atmosphere, getting into state tournament play is new to us and these freshmen have got a taste of it,” Bradley said.
James Monroe refused to roll over. Early on the Rebels went up 8-2, scoring seven straight in the first set, but the Mavericks battled back to tie it at eight.
Again, Ritchie County took control 16-12 but by 18 the Mavericks had tied it.
James Monroe did not have an answer for the last spurt and the Rebels closed it out, scoring seven of the final nine points.
“We couldn’t get the ball up,” Bradley said. “We were a little frustrated with our back row, our back row was a little disappointed, they couldn’t get their passes up front.”
The Rebels were tough at the net, and consistently were able to score with their superior height with shots off the arms of James Monroe’s front line on block attempts that went out of bounds.
“If you look at our stats blocking is not our strong point and we worked on it a lot this last week getting ready because I knew they were going to be tall,” Bradley said.
“We have to angle it back in instead of letting those shots bounce out of bounds.”
James Monroe finished the season 31-14.
