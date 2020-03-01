PRINCETON — Saturday was Leap Day on the calendar, and the PikeView girls basketball team must have taken that to heart.
The Panthers defense rose to the occasion and the girls from Gardner leaped past the Bluefield Beavers 53-41 to capture the Class AA, Region 3, Section 2 championship on the Coach Ralph Ball Court at Princeton Senior High School.
“I’m just so proud of my girls,” said PikeView head coach Karen Miller. “They’ve been working hard on defense — and defense wins championships.”
Post player Shiloh Bailey said, “We really just played good defense. We packed it in tight (in the paint), and our guards outside really covered their shooters.
“We executed our defensive plan.”
Sophomore Hannah Perdue, who grabbed three steals for PikeView, said, “Our team came out ready to play. We were about it, all week. This is what we practiced for.”
“We were really hyped, at first,” she said. “I had adrenaline (flowing), bigger than I can explain.”
Both PikeView (16-8) and Bluefield (12-13) entered the game knowing that they would advance to next week’s region co-finals — and that the winner of Saturday’s contest would host one of those games while the loser has to travel to Wyoming County and play Westside (17-7), champ of Section 1.
The Panthers’ two six-foot seniors, Bailey and Laken McKinney, each had 10 rebounds and three blocks. McKinney was the game’s top scorer with 18 points; Bailey was close behind with 14.
Jaisah Smith, the only senior on the Bluefield roster, was the only player on her team in double-figure scoring, with 15 points. Jaumaria Jones secured eight points and eight rebounds.
PikeView never trailed in the game. The closest Bluefield came to the lead was an 11-11 tie seven minutes into the action, after Smith stole the ball and tossed it to Jaylese Sims for a transition bucket.
The Panthers scored the last six points of the first half for a 25-16 lead. Bluefield connected on six of 27 field-goal attempts in the initial 16 minutes of play.
The opening possession of the third quarter was an indicator of things to come. Bluefield passed the ball in-bounds, and PikeView’s Makenzee Shrewsbury stole it away and hit a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring.
The Panthers suffered six turnovers in the third period, and the Beavers cut their scoring gap to six points early in the fourth stanza.
The PikeView defense regrouped and Bluefield turned the ball over on six of seven possessions in a two-minute stretch, allowing the Panthers to put the game out of reach.
PikeView finished with a 44 percent success rate from the field (18 of 41). Bluefield made 14 of 53 attempts, or 26.4 percent.
“It’s our defense that made the difference,” Miller said.
Bailey surpassed 1,000 rebounds in her high school career on Saturday.
“I knew how close I was,” she said. “I needed four rebounds. … I came in here tonight and gave it all I had.”
On Thursday in Gardner, PikeView will host Wyoming East, the runner-up in Section 1, with a spot in the state tournament at stake. The Warriors’ head coach, Angie Boninsgna, attended the PikeView-Bluefield game.
Miller said about the week ahead, “We will have three days to prepare for Wyoming East. They’re a really good team. They’ve got a good point guard.”
The two teams split in their two regular-season meetings, with the visiting team winning on both occasions. But Miller contended that past games are not a predictor of the future.
“That doesn’t bother us,” she said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
