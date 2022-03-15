BLUEFIELD — Could the Bluefield High School Beavers softball team be better and maybe worse at the same time?
Maybe, says Coach Barry Reed of his BHS ladies, who piled up the most wins in a single season since 1987 with a standout 17-triumph campaign in Reed’s first year at the helm.
“What I mean by ‘better-worse’ is that overall, I believe our team will be improved from 2021,” says Reed, “but our record may not be as good because our schedule is definitely upgraded. I am looking forward to the challenge and I think the players are, too.”
With perennial playoff teams including Independence, Richlands, Shady Spring, Tazewell, Honaker and Wyoming East, among others, sprinkling the 28-game schedule, there are few “days off” for the Bluefield diamond dandies. County rivals Princeton, Pike View and Montcalm, as well, stand ready with determination to beat the Beavers.
Talent returns for Bluefield, perhaps starting with a high performance twin pack, super sophomores Grace and Abby Richardson. Grace opened lots of eyes by earning honorable mention All State last season while hot-hitting Abigail batted over .400.
“Last year was a real roller coaster,” grins Abigail, whose first season at BHS was a key to turning the program around. Coach Reed is intense, he is focused and that got our whole team working together. We made people pay attention to us – for instance, against Princeton in the first game we did not draw their ace but we did the second time we played them.”
Richardson, the starting shortstop, played a pivotal role in changing the culture early in the season when she doubled against Graham and then scored the game-winner on a two-out double by Sandraya Dickey. The girls and Reed believed that contest in the springtime Battle of the Bluefields was the inspiration for success.
Dickey, a senior outfielder and intense competitor, was another player Reed credits for helping to turn the team around.
“Sandraya did some good things for us, and you have to say this about her – she got some crucial hits and crucial times,” he says. “We are glad she is back and hopefully continues to get those big hits.”
Grace, who earned honorable mention as a freshman, is not exactly an inexperienced player. She has played at little league and travel ball, including middle school for seven years. She will be the table-setter, a lead off hitter in a lineup Reed feels will be key to the season. “We need to grow, we will not have a lot of practices before the season so we have to use game experience to get better.”
Reed adds, “Last season, there were times I felt like we had to score 10-12 runs to win. This year, our offense will have to step up again. We need to keep up the pressure on the other team’s defense.”
Richardson, the starting catcher, agrees, “This year, we have to focus on hitting all over the lineup because we are going to see most pitches in the 60s (miles per hour) instead of the 50s we saw a lot of last year. These games are practice for sectionals, practice for taking the next step up. We know what our jobs are.”
Brown will alternate between pitching and the outfield, and Jordan Jones brings an experienced arm to the mound for Bluefield.
The Beavers will likely have Cara Brown hitting second behind Grace, with Abigail batting third and Maddie Lawson in the cleanup slot. Dickey, with an opportunity to pick up baserunners, is slated for fifth, and Mykah Gregory sixth. Sophia Hall is probably hitting seventh in front of Isabelle Smith and Jordan Jones.
Jones, says Reed, “hit 8 triples last year and that is a lot for any player. We could not ask for a better ninth-place hitter, not only to drive in runs but get on base for the top of our lineup. She hit .330 and made a strong impact.”
Freshmen Taylor Mabry and Haley Herndon, sophomores Tanaya Smith and Chase Nichols will also be contributors for BHS.
Bluefield hosts Princeton at 5 p.m. Wednesday March 16 in the season opener.
