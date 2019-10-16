PRINCETON — Coming off ten days without a game, it took a little time to knock off the rust before the Princeton boys soccer team showed its ability.
Allowing a goal seven seconds from the start did the trick. Sufficiently alarmed, Princeton went on to beat Ripley 3-2 at Everett K. Bailey Field Tuesday night.
“It smacked us in the face and we had to wake up. We knew we had to play,” Princeton coach Robbie Fix said.
Standing at the center circle Ripley’s Broedy Boyce had his teammate tap him the ball and then he fired a booming shot that surprised everyone by sneaking under the crossbar. It was the goal number 22 of the season for Boyce.
Once that happened the Tigers were able to bounce back and gain control of the flow of the game while continuing to fine tune their performance.
“It wasn’t perfect tonight but the end result was good and we saw some things that we’re going to have to improve on,” Fix said.
The game was tied going into the final ten minutes before Princeton’s Isaac Muncy found a speeding Peyton Brown down the right side and sent in a pass behind the Ripley defense. Brown was able to run onto the ball and calmly slotted it in off the post of the far side of the goal with 5:06 left on the clock.
“Peyton’s really good. He’s very active at the top and when we work him in the midfield,” Fix said.
Brown had a hand in all three goals for the Tigers as he assisted on the other two and was causing problems all night long with his speed and dribbling.
After giving up a goal without having a touch of the ball Princeton regrouped and got a free kick from a dangerous spot in the seventh minute. The shot was deflected out and the ensuing corner necessitated the ball being cleared of the line by a Ripley defender.
The Tigers tied the game in the eighth minute when Brown fired a cross in and Logan Metz was able to tap the ball in.
It was almost the same scenario for the second Tigers goal in the 57th minute when Brown sent a ball across the goal and Nick Whittington was able to tap it in.
The goal by Whittington tied the game at two as the Warriors had taken the lead in the 29th minute when Kai Greeley-Fae picked on to a ball behind the Tigers defense before smashing home his 12th goal of the season.
Seeing how the team was improving as the game went on Fix was confident going into the second half that they were going to be able to score as they had missed a few opportunities early on.
“We felt like at halftime we were in a good position as far as we felt like we were forcing the field enough and pressuring the field that we were going to get another one or two goals,” Fix said.
Tigers goalie Cody Hall was stellar all game making 12 saves and coming out to get the ball. With the Warriors playing the ball over the top of the defense Hall had to judge whether he was able to beat the attacker to the ball and he was correct on almost every single one.
“We feel like Cody is one of the top goalkeepers in the state at any class and he’s played back there for four years for us,” Fix said. “Cody is very good at what he does and he knows the angles and he reads the field very well.
Hall had to make an onrushing save against a Ripley attacker in the 70th minute and kept making smart clearances once Princeton took the lead.
It was the final regular season game for Princeton, which begins sectional tournamet play next Tuesday in its sectional tournament.
“We don’t have time to rest. We’re going to have to get back right to it tomorrow and practice these next four days really hard,” Fix said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.