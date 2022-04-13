RICHLANDS — Arin Rife struck out 15 batters, keeping the Richlands softball team's foot in the door for a 6-5 win over visiting Patrick Henry in eight innings, on Tuesday night.
Rife went all eight innings for the Lady Blue Tornado, allowing five runs — three of which were earned — off eight Lady Rebels hits.
Alyssa Lee led Richlands' 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and and three RBIs.
Taylor Webb went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Kira Vance had a double and an RBI and and Cara Perkins had a double. Rachael Rife had a triple.
Abigail Street had a noteworthy outing for Patrick Henry, striking out 15 over 7 2-3 innings, helping her cause at the plate going 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.