PRINCETON — The Class AAA 10th-ranked Princeton Senior High School football team could have probably afforded to pass on playing another game this week. But the Tigers have been on a four-game hot streak.
For Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo, it made more sense to just keep playing while there are games to be played.
The Tigers (5-2) look to wrap up regular season play with another victory Friday night when they travel to Charleston for a showdown with Class AAA George Washington (3-1).
“We want to be able to take full advantage of our opportunities,” Pedigo said. “We’re going to hit the practice field like it’s just another work week and see if we can get better. We want to position ourselves as best as possible for the playoffs and find out who we’ve got this coming weekend ... and go from there.”
The Tigers had originally been slated to wrap up the regular season play at home versus Hedgesville but turned to the Patriots when that matchup was felled by West Virginia’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
“I didn’t want us not to be able to play this week so I reached out to George Washington and asked if they wanted to come down here. They responded that their administration wouldn’t let them come because they’d only played one home game. So we said we’d go up there,” Pedigo said.
“They’re a playoff football team, we’re a playoff football team. We want to play them to see where we’re at,” he said.
The No. 11 Patriots were sidelined for six consecutive weeks due to pandemic conditions before finally taking the wrapper off with a 35-21 win at Riverside on Oct. 7. GW lost 49-24 to South Charleston before collecting consecutive wins over Woodrow Wilson (45-42) and Man (34-7).
George Washington’s offense is paced by quarterback RT Alexander and explosive running back D’Anthony Wright — who rushed for 200 yards in his season debut. The Pats have other good skill kids at other positions also, like receivers Nathan Harper and Brody Thompson. The defense is led by linebacker Michael Ray.
“We think they’re pretty good on both sides of the ball up front. They’ve got a good quarterback and some pretty good skill guys. We’re really impressed with their offensive and defensive lines and not really sure what they’re going to do defensively toward us” Pedigo said.
“We’ve got three films on them and they’re doing some different things in each film so we just have to prepare defensively and be fundamentally sound. At this point, we’ve just got to go out and play football,” said Pedigo, whose defensive unit had a terrific outing in last week’s 56-14 victory over Greenbrier East.
Princeton’s spread offense is spearheaded by sophomore quarterback Grant Cochran, who has passed for 1,886 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Ethan Parsons and Josiah Honaker pace the receiving corps, but their understudies on the routes — particularly Carter Meachum — are making it more and more dangerous to load coverage on Princeton’s dynamic duo. In addition to providing solid protection for Cochran, the Tigers’ improved all-around blocking by the offensive line has allowed running back Amir Powell to establish a rushing attack that balances Princeton’s passing threat.
Pedigo’s skill kids continue to attract college attention.
“Ethan had offers last week from West Virginia Wesleyan and Bluefield College. Amir had an offer from Bluefield College. Ethan already had an offer about a month ago from Glenville State. We anticipate that there will be more offers coming for those guys,” said Pedigo, who noted that Honaker remains verbally committed to Morgan State.
Obviously, the groundwork Pedigo laid over his previous seasons has turned Princeton football into a much bigger deal than it has been lately. But he is quick to point out that the Tigers are very much a program in progress. His football team still has very much to prove and the only place that it can be proven is on a football field.
“Obviously we’ve made some big strides, and we talked about it yesterday. We have not arrived. We are not going to be complacent and be happy with what we’ve done so far. We had these expectations in our locker room at the beginning of the year,” Pedigo said.
“We wanted to be able to protect our house, to be in the playoffs. Another one of our goals was to host a home playoff game and that’s still a possibility. The last one is what everybody across the state wants — to win a state championship. All those goals are still on the table and attainable so we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a good position. But we’re not going to be complacent,” he said.
