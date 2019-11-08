BLUEFIELD — Graham wasted no time showing its potential by scoring 44 points in the first quarter to cruise to a 46-7 victory over Marion Thursday night.
The win clinched the Southwest District title for Graham (8-2, 5-0 SWD) and was the 50th win for head coach Tony Palmer as the team begins playoffs next week.
“It’s a new season. We gotta prepare and keep our motto going, one game at a time,” Palmer said.
The quick start by the G-Men pleased Palmer and was benefitted by a defense that caused three early turnovers along with good field position.
“I was really pleased with that. Guys executed pretty well, (Tre) Booker made a nice run the first play of the game,” Palmer said.
On the first play from scrimmage for the G-Men Booker raced down the Graham sideline and hurdled over a diving tackler before reaching the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown run.
“We liked that run all week on film, he just hit that thing and was gone,” Palmer said.
He added a second touchdown from two yards after Graham blocked a Marion (3-7, 1-4 SWD) punt and fell on it at the four-yard line. It was one of two punts the G-Men blocked on the night.
The scoring continued when Devin Lester intercepted a pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown.
Lester found Xavyion Turner in the end zone from 23 yards out with under three minutes left in the first quarter and then Marqus Ray caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Lester.
Those were two of three passes that Lester attempted along with two rushes before giving away to Jamir Blevins.
Blevins finished the first quarter by throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to Joey Dales.
The Graham offense only had 167 yards of total offense but took advantage of beneficial field position throughout the first half. The furthest from the end zone they started in the first half was from the Marion 47-yard line and Booker scored on the first play of the drive.
Three of the six touchdowns for Graham came on the first play of the drive due to short fields.
The G-Men defense caused two safeties by forcing a fumble that the Scarlet Hurricane recovered in their own endzone and tackling the ballcarrier before he could emerge from the endzone.
Stopping the run was the key for the Graham defense and they did that only allowing 13 yards rushing in the first half on 21 carries and 74 for the game.
There were 14 rushing plays that went for negative yards for Marion including nine straight early in the first half.
Zachary Richardson led the Scarlet Hurricane with 70 yards rushing including an 11-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Lester had two interceptions for Graham including the one he returned for a touchdown on an attempted trick play and was tackled at the four-yard line on the second pick.
Marion was unable to get any passing game going as they completed only one pass which was a screen that went for eight yards in the fourth quarter.
The Scarlet Hurricanes had more first downs than the G-Men with seven but picked up three of them on their final drive while Graham had only one drive that lasted more than five plays.
At half time the Graham team remained on the field as the 1989 state championship winning team was honored with a video tribute.
The playoffs start for Graham next week when they host a first-round game against the sixth seed in Region 2D which will be either Tazewell or Richlands depending on the outcome of their games.
“It’s one game single elimination so they all count and all you gotta do from this point out is concentrate on the person in front of you. That’s our goal and worry about the next one if we’re fortunate to get past the first round,” Palmer said.
Depending on other games tonight Marion could be the eighth seed in the region and would travel to top seed Ridgeview for a first-round game next Friday.
at Mitchell Stadium
Marion….......0 0 0 7 — 7
Graham….....44 2 0 0 — 46
Scoring
First Quarter
G — Tre Booker 47-yard run (Joey Dales kick) 9:59
G — Booker 2-yard run (Dales kick) 6:54
G — Devin Lester 53-yard interception return (Dales kick) 4:39
G — Safety 3:02
G — Xavyion Turner 23-yard pass from Lester (Dales kick) 2:31
G — Marqus Ray 12-yard pass from Lester (Dales kick) 1:20
G — Dales 4-yard pass from Jamir Blevins (Dales kick) 0:00
Second Quarter
G — Safety 9:59
Fourth Quarter
M — Zachary Richardson 11-yard run (Richardson kick) 3:19
Team Statistics
First downs: M 7, G 5. Rush-Yards: M 74, G 118. Pass yards: M 8, G 49. Comp-Att-Int: M 1-7-2, G 4-10-0. Fumbles-lost: M 3-1, G 1-0. Penalty-Yards: M 2-20, G 3-40. Punts-Avg: M 3- 10, G 1-53.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: M Zachary Richardson 22-70, Luke Pruitt 1-31, Harrison Thomas 6-(-6), Team 1- (-16). G Tre Booker 3-46, Devin Lester 2-30, Zachary Blevins 5-20, Eliijah Mounts 2-14, Braden Watkins 1-7, Kamron Walls 1-0.
Passing: M Harrison Thomas 1-6-0 td-8-1 int. G Devin Lester 2-3-2 td-35-0 int, Jamir Blevins 2-7-1 td-14-0 int.
Receiving: M Benjamin Calhoun 1-8. G Xavyion Turner 1-23, Marqus Ray 1-12, Elijah Sarver 1-10, Joey Dales 1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.