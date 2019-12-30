WISE, Va. — A 12-0 run in the second quarter proved to be the margin of victory. Ridgeview grabbed third place in the sixth annual Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic, holding on for a 62-51 win over the Blue Tornado.
There were nine lead-changes early in the contest. With Richlands leading 13-12 less than a minute into the second quarter, they had several miscues. They missed a couple of shots and had five straight turnovers, going almost four minutes without scoring as the Wolfpack went on a 12-0 run to take control. Ridgeview led 30-20 at intermission.
“We got down 10 points,” Richlands coach Fred Phillips said. “We kept clawing our way back in. I have to give my team credit, there’s no quit in us. They are a great group of kids. Hat’s off to Ridgeview, they have a solid ballclub.”
To the Blues credit, the Wolfpack had trouble putting them away. Their lead went from 13 early in the third quarter down to 41-37 going to the fourth stanza.
“Richlands is a good team, they’re solid,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said. “They play good defense, they have several kids that are athletic, and they score in bunches. In that third quarter we let them come back in there, but I was really proud of the way we tightened up our defense in the fourth.”
Gabe Brown ignited the Wolfpack. Brown hit three 3s and scored 13 of his 18 points the final eight minutes.
The Tornado still had their chances. Cade Simmons canned a trey and then added a putback to pull Richlands within 52-48 with 3:38 to play. But it was their final spurt, they missed their next five shots.
“It’s not typically our type of team struggling on offense, but we have been” remarked Phillips. “Hopefully the lid will get off that rim, when out Southwest District schedule begins. The kids are working hard, they’re doing all the right things.”
Ridgeview was 8-of-8 from the foul line the final minute to put the notch in the win column.
Football standout Trenton Adkins scored six points and pulled 12 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Austin Mullins (12 points) and Brody Counts (10 points, six rebounds) were also assets on offense.
“We talked before the game about playing more up tempo, finding the open guy and scoring in transition,” McCowan said. “I think we did a pretty good job of that. I was proud of the way we shared the ball offensively.”
Cade Simmons led the Blues with a double-double, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Cade Berry added 13 points. Luke Wess contributed eight points and pulled seven boards.
“It is a great tournament they run here, we like coming down here in the big arena,” commented Phillips. “We’re not happy with the outcome, but we’re happy with the progress that we’re showing.”
Ridgeview 62, Richlands 51
RICHLANDS (51) – Webb 0 0-0 0, D. Simmons 0 0-0 0, C. Simmons 10 1-2 24, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Berry 6 1-2 13, Wess 4 0-0 8, Woodson 0 0-0 0, Shreve 0 0-0 0, Medley 1 0-0 2, Stillwell 0 1-2 1, Holmes 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-6 50.
RIDGEVIEW (62) – Adkins 2 2-2 6, Mullins 6 0-0 12, Robinette 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 2-2 4, Greear 0 0-0 0, Yates 1 1-2 3, Counts 2 0-0 4, Brown 5 4-4 18, Fletcher 0 0-2 0, Counts 3 2-2 10. Totals 22 11-14 62.
Richlands 10 10 17 13—50
Ridgeview 12 18 11 21—62
3-point goals – Richlands 3 (C. Simmons 3), Ridgeview 7 (Hess 1, Brown 4, Counts 2). Total fouls – Richlands 12, Ridgeview 9. Fouled out - Berry. Technicals – none.
Grundy 78, Northwood 68
It was the Cade Looney show in an earlier consolation contest. The junior scored 44 points, grabbed 22 rebounds, blocked two shots with three assists to lead Grundy to a 78-68 triumph over Northwood.
It was an impressive display to say the least. Looney was 16-of-24 from the floor, making 67 percent of his shots and was 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. The Golden Wave needed the output from Looney, Northwood wouldn’t quit and stayed in the contest until the final buzzer.
Blake McCoy added 10 points for Grundy. Corey Keene (17 rebounds) and Jake McCoy (10 rebounds) helped lead the Wave to a 65-40 advantage on the boards, the difference in the game.
Luke Carter (23 points) and Mike Frye (16 points) paced the Panthers in the loss.
Grundy 78, Northwood 68
GRUNDY (78) – Cole 0 0-0 0, Thacker 2 0-0 4, Oygard 1 0-0 2, McCoy 3 0-0 7, Keene 3 3-3 9, Hawks 0 0-0 0, Meadows 4 0-0 10, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Looney 16 9-10 44. Totals 30 12-13 78.
NORTHWOOD (68) – E. Carter 2 0-0 4, M. Frye 7 0-0 16, Rolen 3 0-0 6, Debusk 4 2-3 12, Briggs 1 2-2 5, L. Carter 9 0-0 23, C. Frye 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Barlow 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-6 68.
Grundy 24 16 24 14—78
Northwood 16 15 24 13—68
3-point goals – Grundy 6 (McCoy 1, Meadows 2, Looney 3), Northwood 10 (M. Frye 2, Debusk 2, Briggs 1, L. Carter 5). Total fouls – Grundy 12, Northwood 14. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
