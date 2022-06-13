PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs appeared to have the Appalachian League Series formerly known as the Mercer Cup well in hand.
Evidently, the Bluefield Ridge Runners won’t be giving in without the kind of fight local fans are used to seeing.
Bluefield hammered out 10 hits in a 23-hit slugfest with arch-rival Princeton on its way to a 13-8 victory at Hunnicutt Field, on Monday.
The Ridge Runners got two home runs out of Bluefield University’s David Meech and another from Jackson Feltner of Morehead state.
Meech went 3-for-5 driving in two runs in the fourth inning off eventual losing pitcher Brett Karalius and hitting a three-run shot in the sixth off Noah Myhre.
Feltner contributed a three-run blast in the fourth inning off Karalius (1-1).
Kansas State’s Kaelan Culpepper went 2-for-3 with a double and scored three runs for Bluefield (3-8). Tristan Shoemaker of Virginia went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Relief pitcher Clifton Genge III (1-0) collected his first victory of the Appalachian League season on 1 1-3 innings’ work. He struck out three and walked one, allowing one unearned run off two hits.
Colby Guy held the lead for three innings of middle relief, while Jay Allmer and Spencer Floyd wrapped things up with one shutout inning apiece.
WhistlePigs designated hitter Jesse Robinson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Landon Reeves went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jason Neff went 2-for-5 and AJ Solomon finished with a hit and two RBIs.
Bluefield returns to Princeton tonight looking to even the series at 2-all. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.