GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A winning season is now mathematically possible for the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Whether it happens or not depends on what happens at Bowen Field over the next two evenings.
The Ridge Runners scratched out a 4-1 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys in the seven-inning nightcap of Thursday’s Appalachian League at Pioneer Park, splitting the doubleheader.
Bluefield (26-27) wraps up regular season play against the East Division leading Burlington Sock Puppets tonight and tomorrow. Both game are set for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Bluefield scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning, plopping the loss on Greeneville reliever Ryan Schiefer (1-4).
Sam Tanous went 2-for-4 and scored one of the runs for the Ridge Runners. Tyler Cox had a hit and two RBIs — also scoring a run — and David Meech had a hit and an RBI.
Starter Peyton Brown (3-3) collected the win after allowing no runs off two hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Greeneville wrapped up the opener, a continuation of Wedesday’s rainout, with a seven-inning no-hit shutout shared by Roan Tarbert and Tyler Blankenship.
Tarbert whiffed eight Ridge Runners and Blankenship (2-2), who claimed the win, struck out four.
Elsewhere on Thursday night, McKay Barney went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and the visiting Johnson City Doughboys collected a 6-3 win over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.
Caleb Marmo and Logan Sutter each collected doubles for Johnson City (27-24).
Relief pitcher Jonathon Stevens (1-0) collected the win for the Doughboys.
David Wiley had a double for the WhistlePigs (21-31), who’ll wrap up the season with a pair of road games with the Kingsport Axmen. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.