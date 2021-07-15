JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Wherever the Bluefield Ridge Runners stopped to eat en route to Thursday night’s Appalachian League road game with the Johnson City Doughboy — they might want to stop there again.
The Ridge Runners hammered out 17 hits en route to a 14-1 win over the Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Brayden Jobert led the onslaught, going 3-for-6 with a triple and three RBIs. Tyler McPeak went 2-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs and Sam Tanous went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Michael Seegers and Kendal Ewell each had two hits with a double and Lawson Harrill also had a sacrifice fly.
Ridge Runners starting pitcher Ben Harris pitched 4 2-3 innings, striking out and walking one while allowing one unearned run off two hits.
Johnson City starter Walkier Trusley absorbed the loss.
The Ridge Runners will face the Doughboys again tonight at Johnson City.
Burlington 17, Princeton 6
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Luke Folsom went 2-for-5 including a two-run homer in the fifth inning to lead the Burlington Sock Puppets in a 13-hit romp over the visiting Princeton WhistlePigs.
Brendan Bell hit two doubles and drove in four runs for Burlington, while Ryan Picollo went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Nicholas Winkelmeyer went 2-for-6 with an RBI.
Andrew Luhan and Benji Gilbert each had a double and an RBI and Mason Speaker had a double and two RBIs.
Joe Burch took the loss for Princeton, which scratched out six hits on the night.
Tre Morris had two doubles and two RBIs for the WhistlePigs while Nico Popa had a hit and two RBIs. Jake Rubenstein had a double.
Princeton will look to turn things around tonight at Burlington.
