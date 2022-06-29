BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning, all but removing all doubt of victory en route to a 16-5 home field win over the visiting Pulaski River Turtles in Appalachian League Baseball action at Bowen Field, on Wednesday night.
Over in Princeton, the homestanding Whistle Pigs (11-14) collected a 4-3 win over the Greeneville Flyboys (12-13) at Hunnicutt Field.
Over in Bluefield, the Ridge Runners (9-16) hammered out 17 hits against the River Turtles (12-13), who’d confounded the home team on Tuesday night.
Bluefield’s lineup got a big boost from Ryley Preece, who went 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot including a double and a two-run home run. The Morehead State product scored two runs and drove in five RBIs overall.
Ryan Feltner had two hits, including a three-run blast in the seventh inning.
Haydn McGeary of Colorado Mesa went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI while Sam Tanous went two-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Tanous, who hails from Rollins, also scored four runs.
Bucknell’s Grant Votoyovich went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while and Kaelan Culpepper and Josh Heath had two hits apiece.
Unbeaten Andrew Dye’s rock-solid five inning start set the stage for the refreshing rout. Dye (4-0), a Georgia-Gwinnett product, struck out six and walked one over his shift, allowing only two hits and one unearned run. Five Bluefield bullpen pitchers saw it to the house.
Ryland Zaborowski was the highlight of Pulaski’s six-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and four RBIs total.
Jalen Dubose was the bright light of the WhistlePigs’ seven-hit lineup. The Florida Atlantic outfielder went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and a stolen base.
Deaton Oak (1-0) got his first win of the season for Princeton in relief, taking over for Rob Ready in the sixth inning. The WVU product struck out two, walked none and allowed no hits over his two inning shift.
Mikal Goods picked up his second save of the season for the WhistlePigs. The closer from Cumberland (N.J.) struck out one in a ninth-inning line that was otherwise nothing but zeroes.
Home runs from Dub Gleed (UC Irvine) and Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon) highlighted the Flyboys’ offense on the night.
Bluefield will travel to Princeton tonight as the rivalry formerly known as The Mercer Cup resumes at Hunnicutt Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.