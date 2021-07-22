Appalachian League...

Appalachian League

DANVILLE, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners collected a twinbill sweep on the road with the Danville Otterbots on Thursday night.

Kendal Ewell had three hits and four RBIs to pace the Ridge Runners in Thursday’s opening 7-0 victory at Danville.  Michael Seegers had two hits for Bluefield, which scored two runs in the second inning, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh and finished with 11 hits overall.

In the second game, the Ridge Runners got a hit and an RBI from Brayden Jobert as Bluefield parlayed five hits into a 3-1 victory.

Greeneville 6, Princeton 4

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Princeton and Greeneville combined for 27 hits in an Appalachian League battle that stayed within the WhistlePigs' reach into the ninth inning.

Nathan Holt finished 3-for-5 for Princeton, which rapped out 10 hits.

Homer Bush, Jr. went 4-for-5 for Greeneville. Six Flyboys had at least two hits apiece, led by Eddie Micheletti, who had two doubles and two RBIs. Kyle Karros and Darius Perry each had a double with a double and an RBI apiece.

 

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Monday, July 19

Bluefield OFF

Princeton OFF

Tuesday, July 20

Bluefield 4, Elizabethton 3

Princeton 11, Danville 7

Wednesday, July 21

Bluefield 6, Ellizabethton 4

Danville 5, Princeton 2

Thursday, July 22

Bluefield 7, Danville 0

Bluefield  3, Danville 1

Greeneville 6, Princeton 4

Friday, July 23

Bluefield at Danville, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Greeneville, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Road Warriors at Bluefield, 6;30 p.m.

Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Road Warriors at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m,

Princeton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m;

 

