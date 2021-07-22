DANVILLE, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners collected a twinbill sweep on the road with the Danville Otterbots on Thursday night.
Kendal Ewell had three hits and four RBIs to pace the Ridge Runners in Thursday’s opening 7-0 victory at Danville. Michael Seegers had two hits for Bluefield, which scored two runs in the second inning, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh and finished with 11 hits overall.
In the second game, the Ridge Runners got a hit and an RBI from Brayden Jobert as Bluefield parlayed five hits into a 3-1 victory.
Greeneville 6, Princeton 4
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Princeton and Greeneville combined for 27 hits in an Appalachian League battle that stayed within the WhistlePigs' reach into the ninth inning.
Nathan Holt finished 3-for-5 for Princeton, which rapped out 10 hits.
Homer Bush, Jr. went 4-for-5 for Greeneville. Six Flyboys had at least two hits apiece, led by Eddie Micheletti, who had two doubles and two RBIs. Kyle Karros and Darius Perry each had a double with a double and an RBI apiece.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Monday, July 19
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Tuesday, July 20
Bluefield 4, Elizabethton 3
Princeton 11, Danville 7
Wednesday, July 21
Bluefield 6, Ellizabethton 4
Danville 5, Princeton 2
Thursday, July 22
Bluefield 7, Danville 0
Bluefield 3, Danville 1
Greeneville 6, Princeton 4
Friday, July 23
Bluefield at Danville, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Greeneville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Road Warriors at Bluefield, 6;30 p.m.
Princeton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Road Warriors at Bluefield, 5:30 p.m,
Princeton at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m;
