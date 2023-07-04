Baseball excited

The Bluefield Ridge Runners dugout is caught up in the excitement of teammate Blake Guerin’s first inning home run during Monday’s Appalachian League baseball game with the visiting Bristol State Liners at Bowen Field.

 Staff photo by Tara Wyatt

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s Independence Eve game with visiting Bristol started off with a bang. Unfortunately, the rest of the contest was drowned out by additional percussion from the State Liners.

A first inning solo home run from Blake Guerin stoked the home crowd early, but Bristol exploded for eight runs in the third inning, persevering through a brief rain delay en route to a 9-4 win in Monday’s festive Appalachian League contest at Bowen Field.

At the conclusion of the ballgame, fans at Bowen Field were treated to a quite literal fireworks display in honor of the patriotic national holiday.

Guerin’s two-outs blast off Harold Baez was the Ridge Runners designated hitter’s fifth of the year.

Danny Barbero went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Bluefield, while Jack Johnston with 2-for-3 with an RBI.

On the road, the Princeton WhistlePigs knocked out 14 hits on their way to a 9-6 victory at Historic Calfee Park versus traditional divisional rival Pulaski.

Sam Hunt led the Princeton lineup, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Spencer Bartel went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Chris Leone went 2-for-5 and Dawson Maynard had a double.

Nic Melton (1-1) picked up the win for the WhistlePigs while Michael Benzor collected the save.

Local Appalachian League action continues today with the Pulaski River (4-17) turtles facing the WhistlePigs (10-14) at Hunnicutt Stadium in an Independence Day matinee. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

The Ridge Runners (11-11) will travel to Bristol, Va. to face the State Liners (13-11) at Boyce Cox Field, first pitch set for 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you