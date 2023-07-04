BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s Independence Eve game with visiting Bristol started off with a bang. Unfortunately, the rest of the contest was drowned out by additional percussion from the State Liners.
A first inning solo home run from Blake Guerin stoked the home crowd early, but Bristol exploded for eight runs in the third inning, persevering through a brief rain delay en route to a 9-4 win in Monday’s festive Appalachian League contest at Bowen Field.
At the conclusion of the ballgame, fans at Bowen Field were treated to a quite literal fireworks display in honor of the patriotic national holiday.
Guerin’s two-outs blast off Harold Baez was the Ridge Runners designated hitter’s fifth of the year.
Danny Barbero went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Bluefield, while Jack Johnston with 2-for-3 with an RBI.
On the road, the Princeton WhistlePigs knocked out 14 hits on their way to a 9-6 victory at Historic Calfee Park versus traditional divisional rival Pulaski.
Sam Hunt led the Princeton lineup, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Spencer Bartel went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Chris Leone went 2-for-5 and Dawson Maynard had a double.
Nic Melton (1-1) picked up the win for the WhistlePigs while Michael Benzor collected the save.
Local Appalachian League action continues today with the Pulaski River (4-17) turtles facing the WhistlePigs (10-14) at Hunnicutt Stadium in an Independence Day matinee. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
The Ridge Runners (11-11) will travel to Bristol, Va. to face the State Liners (13-11) at Boyce Cox Field, first pitch set for 3 p.m.
