BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s Myles McKisic drove in two runs on a double in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Ridge Runners held on to collect a 6-4 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets at Bowen Field at Peters Park in Bluefield, on Friday night.
Late reliever Justin Coleman claimed the win for Bluefield in spite of walking four Burlington batters over the final two innings. He struck out two allowed one hit as he preserved the shutout status of both frames.
McKisic’s eventful two-bagger was one of only four hits recorded by the Ridge Runners, who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added a second run in the fifth before Burlington exploded with four runs in the top of the seventh to seize the 4-2 lead.
The first Bluefield run was scored by Michael Seegers, who reached on a walk, made it to third on a Ben Harris groundout and scored when Braden Jobert rapped into an error by Sock Puppets second baseman Tiernan Lynch. The second Bluefield run was scored when Kendal Ewell, who reached after being hit by a pitch, eventually scored from second when Seegers reached on an error by Burlington shortstop Andrew Lujan.
A double by Luke Folsom and an RBI triple by Baydon Acevedo primed the pump for the Sock Puppets’ big inning. Two more runners scored on Bluefield errors and Caleb Farmer stole home to cap the rally.
Ewell stole home in the bottom of the seventh inning to trim Burlington’s lead to 4-3. Ewell tied the game up in the eighth, scoring Harris on an RBI groundout. Jobert and Ewell both scored on McKisic’s go-ahead double.
McKisic led the lineup, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jobert had a double.
Acevedo led the Sock Puppets’ six-hit attack.
Bluefield starter Nathan Ackenhausen and his reliever, Ben Kovel, both made solid accounts of themselves in spite of the mutual no-decision. Ackenhausen struck out three and walked two over his three shutout innings, while Kovel struck out four and walked three over his three shutout innings. Both pitchers gave up a hit apiece.
The Ridge Runners return to Bowen Field tonight to face the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Princeton 17, Johnson City 3
PRINCETON — Six Princeton WhistlePigs batters posted multiple hits on their way to a 17-3 victory over the visiting Johnson City Doughboys at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton.
Dylan Rogers led Princeton’s 19-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Brady Day had a pair of home runs and three RBIs and Nathan Holt went 3-for-7 with two RBIs — his two strikeouts merely dust in the wind in that context.
Nico Popa went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Trevor Bailey went 3-for-5, Cameron Uselton went 2-for-3 and AJ Jones had a double and an RBI. Brady and Fisher Pyatt each had sacrifice flies.
Doughboys’ starter Seth Willis slipped the noose thanks to Princeton starter Teddy Brennan allowing three earned runs to score in the second. Brennan got off the hook after Day scored in the bottom of the third inning on one of the Doughboys’ four total errors on the game.
The five-run fourth — which Rogers inaugurated with his solo shot to center — affixed the decision onto WhistlePigs relief pitcher Tyler Dyball, who wore it proudly. Over his five-inning shift, Dyball allowed no runs off three hits, striking out four and walking none. Cooper Sain wrapped up the final two shutout innings for the WhistlePigs, striking out one and walking three.
Princeton loads up the bus to Bristol today for a doubleheader with the State Liners at Boyce Cox Field. First game starts at 5 p.m.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Tuesday, July 6
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Wednesday, July 7
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Thursday, July 8
Bluefield 1, Burlington 0
Princeton 9, Johnson City 7.
Friday, July 9
Bluefield 6, Burlington 4
Princeton 17, Johnson City 3
Saturday, July 10
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol (DH), 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Pulaski at Bluefield, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.
