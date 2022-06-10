KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners’ quest for an Appalachian League victory has finally hit paydirt.
Four Bluefied pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in a 4-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen at Hunter Wright Stadium on Friday night.
Andrew Dye (1-0), who pitched the final four innings, struck out nine as he protected the Ridge Runners’ early 4-0 lead all the way to the final out. He allowed two hits/
Kaelan Culpepper had a pair of doubles and two RBIs to pace the Bluefield lineup. Jackson Feltner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Starter Tyler Lowery allowed two hits over his three inning shift. Yadriel Cuadrado and Reilly Owen pitched an inning apiece of middle relief.
Elsewhere, unbeaten Burlington out-hit Princeton 14-7 on its way to a 12-5 win over the visiting WhistlePigs. Ahmir Cournier had a solo home run while AJ Solomon had two hits with a double and an RBI and Kyle Gurney had two hits with a double.
Bluefield returns to Kingsport tonight and Princeton returns to Burlington. Both games are slated to begin at 7 p.m.
