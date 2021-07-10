Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.