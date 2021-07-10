BLUEFIELD — A torrential downpour washed out Saturday night’s scheduled Appalachian League game between the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Pulaski River Turtles at Bowen Field.
Saturday’s game is expected to be made up as the first game of a doubleheader today in Bluefield. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Princeton Whistlepigs dropped an 11-3 loss in the first game of Saturday’s scheduled twinbill at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Va. The second gamed was slated to get under way at 9:35 p.m. Saturday night.
At presstime, Princeton was slated to take on the State Liners at Boyce Cox Field today at 6 p.m.
