BLUEFIELD — Appalachian League baseball was played at Bowen Field at Peters Park in Bluefield for the first time in 645 days on Saturday. It’s a different league with the same name and different teams with very different names.
But it’s baseball. And from the look and sound of things, Bluefield baseball fans appear to appreciate it. Especially when the home team is winning.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners debuted at Bowen Field with a 10-9 come from behind victory over the visiting Greeneville Flyboys, giving the local fans something to applaud other than the fireworks which capped a night of celebratory pomp and circumstance at the grand old ballpark.
Prior to the game, longtime Bluefield Baseball Club President George McGonagle — who was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in 2020 — was presented a Bluefield Ridge Runners Jersey by club officials.
Adding to the atmosphere of historicity, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was on hand to celebrate the return of Appalachian League baseball to Bluefield. After patiently watching Bluefield Manager Joe Oliver and Greeneville Manager Alan Regier confer with the umpires at the plate in one of baseball’s most sacred traditions, Capito delivered the ceremonial first pitch.
The River Runners won their first two road games at Kingsport, Tenn. in comeback fashion with plenty of drama. The newly-rebranded team’s first victory on its home field was pretty much the same kind of thriller.
Bluefield fell behind early, but started to climb out of the hole early. A three-RBI double in the fifth inning by Ben Harris of Brewton Parker College cut the Flyboys’ lead to 7-5 and injected some momentum in the Ridge Runners’ favor.
Greeneville beat back Bluefield’s successive rallies as the game grew tighter and the game locked up at 9-9 in the seventh inning. Ultimately the winning run was plated on a double-steal in the eighth inning.
Jackson Zalasky got the win for Bluefield. Iowa’s Tyson James, a 6-foot-4, 245 pound right hander from Iowa, came on in the ninth inning to collect the save.
In spite of being the team’s third outing, the symptoms of opening night jitters was evident. The Ridge Runners left 13 runners on base and committed six errors. Bluefield had 10 runs on 16 hits.
Harris finished with four RBIs on the night for Bluefield. Georgetown’s Michael Eze was meta-productive at the plate, going 5-for-5 with two triples and an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Bluefield will face Greeneville again tonight at Bowen Field in a rematch that is set for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
Elsewhere, the Princeton Whistle Pigs defeated the Pulaski River Turtles 6-3 at historic Calfee Park on Saturday night. They’ll play again tonight in Pulaski, first pitch, 7 p.m.
