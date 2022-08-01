PULASKI, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners experienced both ends of the stick in a big way in an Appalachian League twinbill at Pulaski’s Historic Calfee Park on Monday night.
Bluefield got mobbed 13-4 by the River Turtles’ 15-hit attack in the seven-inning opener, then went on to hammer Pulaski 16-5 via a Ridge Runners’ 19-hit barrage in the nightcap.
Tyler Cox led Bluefield in the first game with a two-run homer in the first inning — his fifth of the season — while finishing with three RBIs. Sam Walker and Ryley Preece each had doubles for Bluefield.
Starter Andrew Arguello (2-1) absorbed the loss in the opener.
Josh Heath paced the Ridgerunners’ hit production, going 5-for-5, including a triple, a solo home run and a two-run blast. He drove in eight ruuns on the night. Grant Voytovich went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Sam Tanous went 3-for-5 for Bluefield (24-26).
Cole Hentschel (1-2) picked up the victory in relief, striking out four and walking one after two innings’s of one-hit relief. Allowing one earned run in the process.
Bluefield returns to Calfee Park tonight for a third game with its second biggest East Division rival after Princeton. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
The Princeton WhistlePigs led 12-11 at the top of the ninth inning at Burlington at press time on Monday.
Princeton took to the field without Appalachian League All-Star infielder Woody Hadeen, who earned MVP status in the East Division’s win over the West in last week’s Appalachian League All-Star Game.
Hadeen was sent up to the Cape Cod League on Friday to finish his summer season there with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox.
The WhistlePigs are slated to face Burlington again tonight at Burlington in a 7 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.