PRINCETON — At Bowen Field in Bluefield, the Ridge Runners season opening two-game series with the Pulaski River Turtles was sidetracked when Game Two had to be postponed due to a sudden pregame downpour that rendered the field unplayable.
Over at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, however, the weather did not manage to rescue the WhistlePigs from the Bristol State Liners.
Aries Gardner went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored to boost the State Liners’ 14-8 victory that sealed Bristol’s sweep of the season-opening series.
Dalton Bargo went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to pace the State Liners (2-0), who touched Princeton’s pitchers with 13 hits on the night.
Tariq Freeney hit a two-run homer for Bristol in the seventh innign while Trey Obias, Blake Wood and Joe Cardinale had two hits apiece.
Shane O’Neil (1-0) picked up the win in early relief for Bristol while Brandon Decker came on in the seventh inning and went on to strike out five while collecting his first save of the season.
Dawson Maynard was the only Princeton batter to collect multiple hits, gointn 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Cade Campbell had a double and two RBIs for the WhistlePigs (0-2).
ZacharyPeters struck out six and walked one over his three-inning shift. He gave up two unearned runs off two hits but got clear of the decision, which fell on reliever Kerry Collins (0-1).
Princeton travels to Johnson City today while Bluefield travels to Burlington.
