BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners remain winless, but at least they know what victory smells like up close.
The Burlington Sock Puppets scored two earned runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 2-2 and went on to win the sudden death tiebreaker, escaping Bowen Field with a virtual victory and the series sweep on Thursday night.
Ridge Runners closer Colby Guy got stuck with the no-decision and the blown save as the two walks he gave up combined with one Burlington hit, resulting in two earned runs that unravled the eight-inning combined shutout put together by starter Henry Litman and reliever Colby Genge III.
The appropriately-named Litman, a Washington & Jefferson product, struck out eight and walked nada over six shutout innings, scattering three Burlington hits. Genge, who hails from Niagara County Community College, kept the unbeaten Sock Puppets hitless and scoreless over his two-inning shift.
In other highlights, Ryley Preece of Morehead State had a solid night at the plate for the Ridgerunners, going 2-for-3 with a double. John Volpe went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Tim Nicholson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Elsewhere, the Princeton WhistlePigs rapped out 10 hits but still ended up ceding a 9-3 road loss to the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park.
Pulaski’s Christian Smith was top Turtle at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the second inning. Ryan Moerman went 2-for-4, Romeo Ballesteros went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Alec DeMartino had a hit and two RBIs. Ryan Johnson and TJ Fondtain each added a double.
For Princeton, Then Came Bronson Riviera, going 2-for-4 with a double. Ahmir Cornier went 2-for-4 and Mitchell Okuley went 2-for-4 with an RBI. AJ Solomon, Landon Reeves and Andres Galan each drove in a run.
Both Mercer County teams hit the road tonight, with Bluefield taking on the Kinsport Axmen at Hunter Wright Stadium and Princeton playing at Burlington. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. starts.
