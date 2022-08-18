Weather Alert

...Persistent Area of Moderate to Heavy Rainshowers in Northwest and North Central Mercer County... ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast West Virginia, including the following county, Mercer. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1216 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Spanishburg and Dunns. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Spanishburg and Dunns is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Blacklick Creek, Clark Branch, Lick Creek, Bluestone River, Glade Branch, Indian Branch, Brush Creek, Camp Creek, Mash Fork and Dry Fork. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Camp Creek... Camp Creek State Park... Spanishburg... Dunns... Flat Top... Kegley... Lerona... - For additional information please go to: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. &&