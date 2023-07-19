BLUEFIELD, Va. — John McLaren has been involved in baseball for more than 50 years. Tuesday night was a first for the veteran manager of the Bluefield Ridge Runners.
Trailing 6-0 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, McLaren’s Bluefield squad erased the huge deficit to take a 7-6 Appalachian League victory at Bowen Field / Peters Park.
“We never quit,” McLauren said. “That’s Number 1. We never quit.”
The comeback began when relief pitcher Landon Gaddis took the mound for Princeton (16-20) and hit four consecutive batters with pitches before he was lifted from the game. All eventually scored runs.
“That was a first for me,” McLaren said. “But we hung in there. … This game, especially this league, is up and down. And I just try to get the guys to stay in the middle, and compete, and good things will happen.”
“We’ve never given up,” he said. “You can ask any man in that clubhouse. We play until the final out. And … we got a lot of help tonight in that last inning, and we’ll take it.”
“That’s just baseball.”
Catcher Brody Briggs blasted a ball to right field that barely eluded the Princeton outfielder to bring home two runs before an out was recorded in that half-inning.
With two outs on the scoreboard, Danny Barbero launched a triple to deep center field to bring Briggs home for the tying run. A throwing error from third to first allowed Jack Doyle to reach base safely, and for Barbero to dash to the plate and end the contest.
“I was so happy,” Barbero said. “I thought we’d get a chance to win.”
He said the result was “the definition of, it’s never over ‘til it’s over.”
Bluefield (16-18) broke a four-game losing streak. But it wasn’t at all easy.
The Ridge Runners collected just one hit in the first four innings, a single by Doyle. Joey Brenczewski singled in the fifth and Bluefield loaded the bases, but the frame ended scoreless. the game’s only double play stopped a similar uprising in the seventh.
McLaren said, “We weren’t real sharp. Even when we were ahead in the count, we didn’t use it to our advantage.”
“This is just learning experiences for these guys. We talk to them about it, every day. We hit a lot of fly balls tonight. For them to be better hitters, they can’t hit as many fly balls.”
The Whistlepigs got their six runs from half a dozen runners, starting with a two-run homer over right field by Tucker Moore in the second inning.
Chris Leone drew a walk in the sixth, stole second, and got home on a wild pitch. Cade Campbell scored in the next stanza on an RBI double by Ellis Garcia. Another home run, by Ben Beauchamp, increased the lead to 6-0 in the eighth.
Princeton outfielder Sam Hunt, the league’s reigning player of the week, was 0-for-5 on Tuesday.
Despite six runs on five hits, Princeton batters racked up nine strikeouts.
“We came back and got a win. It’s a good feeling,” McLaren said. “I know I’ll sleep good tonight. So we’ll go get ‘em again tomorrow.”
The teams face each other again this evening, this time at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, to conclude the annual “Feud” between the local rivals for the 2023 season.
McLaren said, “We see the finish line. And we’re going to go to the finish line. That’s what we talk about every day … we’re going to get off of the train whenever the last game is.”
