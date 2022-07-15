BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield Ridge Runners put a star-spangled exclamation point to Saturday’s “Salute to Veterans Night” at Bowen Field.
Wearing jerseys bearing stars and stripes, the home team at Charles A. Peters Ballpark got the better of local rival Princeton in an extra frame to settle a 4-4 tie on a beautiful evening for Appalachian League baseball.
The Ridge Runners now lead this summer’s series between the clubs, “The Mercer Feud,” four games to three.
The WhistlePigs from Princeton finished off a 7-2 win over Bluefield in the first game of the evening, completing a game that was halted by thunderstorms before the first inning was in the books on July 1 in Princeton.
Between the games, area veterans deployed to the nine positions on the Bowen Field diamond as part of the pregame salute. They stood at attention as the JROTC unit from Montcalm High School escorted the national flag onto the field.
They and dozens of other vets stood in the stands at the end of the fifth inning for recognition as the crowd applauded. The Ridge Runners players and coaches left the dugout briefly and doffed their caps to the honorees.
Bluefield (16-21) took a 2-0 lead in game two on the fourth home run of the season by lefty David Meech, after Haydn McGeary had singled. Meech’s powerful shot cleared the wall to the right of the scoreboard in right-center.
Meech is no stranger to the confines of Bowen Field: In the spring, he plays outfield for Bluefield University. He drove in 41 runs and batted .418 for the Rays in their 2022 season.
The Ridge Runners never traIled in Friday’s game, but the WhistlePigs (18-20) fought back, tallying one run in each of innings four through seven. The downfall of the Princeton club turned out to be 11 runners stranded on base.
Bluefield employed 6-foot-10 Peyton Brown as its starting pitcher. He struck out five Princeton batters in four innings, primarily with heat from his fastball. Brown allowed four hits and four walks but just one run.
In the seventh, Princeton’s Owen Blackledge smacked a hit past first base, and Jalen DeBose took his place as a pinch runner. The Bluefield defense committed their only errors of the game and DeBose crossed the plate to create the 4-4 tie.
Bluefield loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame and appeared to be poised to claim the victory, but McGeary’s fly out left the score knotted.
Following the new Appalachian League tie-breaking procedure, Bluefield chose to be the team on offense in the “sudden victory” format. Following a single by Meech, Tyler Rich scored on a wild pitch to secure the Ridge Runners’ victory.
The first game was a more traditional affair. Princeton led 2-1 on July 1 when the rains came, and added to their lead with a three-run second stanza.
Blackledge hit his third home run of the Appy League season to deliver a crucial blow.
DeBose added the other two runs for the WhistlePigs, with face-first slides across the plate in the fourth and sixth innings. Jordan Varela-Payne was 2 for 3 at bat and drove in a run.
Bluefield’s final run of the first game came from Rylee Preece in the seventh, courtesy of Kaelan Culpepper’s RBI groundout.
The two clubs are scheduled to battle the next two days at Bowen Field. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and Sunday’s game is to begin at 2 p.m.
