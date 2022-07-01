PRINCETON — Small but steady offensive increments by the Bluefield Ridge Runners early in the game made the difference in clash with the Princeton Whistle Pigs in Thursday’s installment of the rivalry formerly known as the Mercer Cup at Hunnicutt Field.
Bluefield prevailed 9-7.
WhistlePigs starter Noah Myhre (0-2) shouldered the loss, allowing three earned runs off six hits over his 2 2-3 inning shift — one for each inning. He struck out three and walked two for Princeton (11-15).
The Ridge Rinners (10-16) got it done on the basis of 15 hits, led by Kaelan Culpeeper , who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, also scoring three runs. Ryan Feltner had a single and a sacrifice fly, driving in two runs for the visitors while Haydn McGeary went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ryley Preece of Morehead State went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI while scoring two runs. Alex Rich of Daytona State Junior College went 3-for-6 with an RBI and Tim Nicholson of George Washingtonwent 3-for-5.
Relief pitcher Davis Gaston (1-1) , a right-hander from Central Alabama Community College, picked up the victory on 1 2-3 innings’ work, allowing no runs off no hits while striking out two and walking two. Alexander Duerr of Rollins picked up the hold and Jackson State’s Colby Guy picked up his first save of the Appalachian League season.
Owen Blackledge of Texas Christian paced the WhistlePigs’ five-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The rivalry between Bluefield and Princeton resumes tonight at Hunnicutt Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.