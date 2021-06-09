BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Sock puppets significantly out-hit Bluefield in Wednesday night’s Appalachian League game with the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Burlington. But that didn’t keep the visitors from winning.
Bluefield defeated Burlington 6-3 to earn a split on the two-game road series. The Ridge Runners (4-2) had only three hits on the night while the Sock Puppets (2-4) had 10 hits.
Relief pitcher Nate Roof (1-0) collected his first win of the season for Bluefield. Brady Huddlestun (0-1) absorbed the loss for Burlington.
Ben Harris led the Ridge Runners lineup with two hits, including a home run.
The Ridge Runners scored first in the top of the second inning after Harris’ opposite-field two-run blast over right. In addition to himself, Harris plated Nathan Ackenhausen, who’d reached on a walk.
Bluefield scored two runs on wild pitches and two runs on bases-loaded walks.
The Ridge Runners return to Bowen Field in Bluefield, hosting the Danville Otterbots tonight and Friday, first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.
The Princeton WhistlePigs' Wednesday night game with the Bristol State Liners was cancelled as a result of Wednesday evening's torrential downpour. Princeton will travel to Pulaski tonight for a 7 p.m. game with the Pulaski River Turtles at historic Calfee Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.