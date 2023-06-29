BLUEFIELD — For the first time this summer, the Ridge Runners can boast a three-game Appalachian League winning streak.
Bluefield wrapped up a two-game sweep of the Bristol State liners with an 8-4 victory in front of the home crowd at Bowen Field on Wednesday evenint.
A three-run first inning followed by a two-run second for Bluefield set the table for the night ahead.
Leadoff hitter and USC Trojan KaiKea Harrison went 2-for-3 on the evening, walking and scoring in his first two plate appearances in the first and second frames.
Iowa Hawkeye first baseman Blake Guerin continued to contribute, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs, while Central Alabama’s Bryce Knox brought home four runs while going 2-for-5.
All four pitchers used by the Ridge Runners had productive outings. Starter Ciaran Caughey struck out seven in 3 2-3 innings of work. Brenden Pomerleau and Sam Brodersen kept things in check over the next 3 1-3 innings with Pomerleau giving up just one run and Broadersen going spotless and striking out three.
Broadersen got the win and Indiana closer Jacob Vogel finished off the eighth and ninth, allowing a run on two hits, striking out one.
Bristol reliever Aubrey Smith kept things as close as possible, working a long four and a third after starter Matthew Boynton was chased in the second.
Offensively for the State Liners, third baseman Joe Kinneberg went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run from the seven-slot in the Bristol order.
The Ridge Runners are on the road the next two evenings against the Elizabethton River Riders. A double-header this evening begins at 5:30.
Bristol will host Pulaski for the next two nights and will be back at Bowen Field on Monday, July 3, for an Independence Eve celebration.
Bluefield will return home on Saturday to host division rival Danville, 6:30 first pitch.
Bristol...........0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 — 4 9 3
Bluefield...... 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 x — 8 9 1
W – Brodersen (1-0). L – Boynton (0-2). S – Vogel (2)
Boynton, Smith (2), Clayton (6), and Bargo.
Caughey, Pomerleu (4), Brodersen (6), Vogel (8), and Briggs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.