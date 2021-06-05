KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Friday was Fireworks Night at Hunter Wright Stadium, but Bluefield’s Kendal Ewell came to the baseball diamond and put on an offensive explosion of his own.
Ewell — who was in danger of donning the golden sombrero through seven innings — helped rally the Ridge Runners to a 9-7 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Axmen after trailing by seven runs late in the game.
Ewell’s one-out grand slam in the eighth — which came on the first pitch he saw from Matt Taylor, Kingsport’s fourth reliever — got Bluefield (2-0) within a run at 7-6 and still three outs to work with.
The Axmen certainly did not want to see Ewell up again in the ninth, but with two on and two out in the ninth, Ewell again stepped to plate.
He hammered a ball into the right-center field gap for the go-ahead, two-run triple.
Ewell later scored on a double by Nathan Ackenhausen to set the final tally.
Kingsport (0-2) looked to be in good shape early after scoring three runs in the third courtesy of an RBI triple by Dante Leach, an RBI single by Hunter Fitz-Gerald and a wild pitch that let Ben Rozenblum come home.
The Axmen pitching staff was lights out through six innings, having faced and retired just two more batters than the minimum.
Kingsport added three runs in the fifth thanks to four free passes issued by the Bluefield pitching staff.
The Ridge Runners, however, woke up in the top of the seventh. They scored a pair of runs thanks to an RBI single by Brayden Jobert and a ground-rule double by Joshuan Sandoval that plated Jobert.
Justin Coleman was credited with the win. Casey Allen, the fifth Axmen reliever, took the loss.
The Axmen continue their search for their first win when they host the Johnson City Doughboys on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
— Tanner Cook is a Sports Writer and Photographer for the Kingsport Times-News.
