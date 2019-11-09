RICHLANDS — Behind over 400 yards rushing Richlands cruised to a 59-21 victory Friday night against Virginia High at Ernie Hicks Stadium to wrap up the regular season.
The Blue Tornado (6-4) were led by Sage Webb who rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns along with 59 receiving yards and one touchdown. Four different Richlands rushers scored touchdowns on the ground.
Cade Simmons was solid at quarterback throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns including one to Will Tarter who caught two passes for 79 yards.
Richlands’ Logan Steele rushed for 69 yards and Zack Gillespie ran for 64 yards as well.
Virginia High (1-9) had Stevie Thomas rush for 90 yards and one touchdown as well as 145 yards passing and one touchdown.
The season continues for Richlands as it heads to Central-Wise next week in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs.
