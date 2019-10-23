RICHLANDS, Va. — There was no stopping the Richlands girls volleyball team on its Senior Night as it swept Bluefield 3-0 Wednesday night.
The first set saw Richlands (12-6) come out on top 25-11 and although Bluefield improve its score in each of the following two sets they were unable to stop the balanced attack from the Blue Tornado losing 25-13 and 25-15.
The balanced attack was led by Mackenzie Osborne with 10 kills and two aces while Carson Richardson had 11 assists, six kills and five aces.
Richlands’ Kristen Jedrick added in six kills and three aces while Lauren Earls had seven assists and three kills. Earls also found a lot of success behind the service line with five aces.
Kaitlynn Baldwin was solid defensively with 10 digs and Earls chipped in six digs herself.
The regular season is over and Richlands host Tazewell next Monday in a play-in game for the Southwest District tournament.
Honaker 3, Tazewell 0: Everything worked well for Honaker in a 2512, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of Tazewell Wednesday evening.
Honaker’s Autumn Miller directed the offense with 14 assists and Abigail Lester led the team with 10 kills. Autumn Stevens chipped in seven kills of her own.
The Tigers defense was led by Emma Barton who had 19 digs.
With the strong attack of Honaker, Tazewell had a solid evening defensively stopping the Tigers. Payton Harvey had a team-high 29 digs for the Bulldogs and Alexa Boardwine had 16 digs along with six blocks.
Boardwine and Anna Smith each had six kills on the night and Boardwine chipped in four aces along with two from Harvey.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bluefield 3, Shady Spring 2: Three goals in the first half propelled Bluefield past Shady Spring Wednesday at the YMCA Complex in Beckley.
The win advances Bluefield (11-9-1) to the Class AA/A Region 3 Section 2 final Saturday against Oak Hill. When the two teams met earlier in the season Oak Hill won both matchup 5-3 and 9-1.
Middle School Football
The quest for an undefeated regular season for the Bluefield Middle School football team continues tonight when they play Princeton Middle School at Mitchell Stadium.
Bluefield (6-0) is scoring 48 points per game and the defense has been very solid all season long.
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
