GATE CITY, Va. — The season came to a close Wednesday evening for the Richlands High School volleyball team as they were swept by Gate City in the quarterfinal of the VHSL Region 2D tournament 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
The Blue Tornado (13-7) could not stop the attacks from the Blue Devils despite their best efforts with Katlynn Baldwin leading the team with 23 digs. Carson Richardson joined in with 13 digs and Lauren Earls added nine of her own.
Richardson led Richlands with 11 assists while Earls had 10 and both of them had two kills and one ace.
On the offensive side the Blue Tornado saw Kristen Hedrick finish with a team-high eight kills.
The season ends for Richlands while Gate City moves on to the semifinals to play Virginia High.
