HURLEY, Va. — Hannah Ward and Irelyn Osborne led the front line attack and the Richlands volleyball team collected a 25-4, 25-15, 25-10 at Hurley, on Tuesday.
Ward had five kills, also uprooting seven digs and sending across six service aces. Osborne had six kills, distributed three assists with three digs and an ace. Emma Phipps had four kills, three assists, three aces and a dig.
Setter Emma Absher popped up 30 assists, Kira Vance sorted out 15 assists with eight aces and three digs.
Middle School Volleyball
Princeton 2, Montcalm 0
MONTCALM — Ashlyn Miller had 14 service points, two assists and a kill to lead the the Lady Tigers to a road win over the Lady Generals, 25-8, 25-6.
Nine of Miller’s points were aces.
Brystal Winfrey had 13 service points (11 aces) and two kills. Maddy Anderson had a kill, five service points (4 aces). Emma Broyles had a kill and an assist.
Princeton (3-0) plays Greenbrier East at home on Monday.
JV: Princeton (2-1) won 25-18, 25-8. Gracie Walker had 19 service points (12 aces) and an assist. Abi Belcher had three kills, five service points and an assist. Addy Sarver had two kills and one ace.
