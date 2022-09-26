HURLEY, Va. — Raegan Rider sent across an impressive 17 service aces and the Richlands volleyball team collected a 25-0, 25-9, 25-12 non-district victory at Hurley on Monday.
Jillian Shreve lofted 17 assists and had three kills. Abby Hughes had four aces and nine digs and Ryder had three digs and Hannah Ward had three kills and two aces.
The Lady Blue Tornado takes on Tazewell at home tonight.
Late Princeton 4, PikeView 1
GARDNER — The Lady Tigers outshot the Lady Panthers 15-8 en route to a win at PikeView in a Mercer County rivals match late last week.
PikeView’s Emily Foster scored the opening goal on a corner kick less than two minutes after the start of the match.
Princeton’s Zoey Agnew, Asia Collins, Reagan Southers and Izzy Mullens scored a goal apiece for Princeton while Asia Collins and Taryn Bailey each recorded an assist.
Princeton travels to Poca today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.