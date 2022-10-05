RICHLANDS, Va. — A day after getting swept by Grundy, the Richlands volleyball team got back into the win column on Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-15 home court win over visiting Bluefield.
Annsley Trivette blasted out 25 kills for the Lady Blue Tornado, also coming up with four blocks and a pair of digs.
Jillian Shreve distributed 35 assists, also collecting a pair of kills and six digs. Chloe Reynolds popped up 16 assists, also getting three aces, three digs and a kill. Raegan Rider led the defense with 13 digs, also sending over four aces.
Hannah Ward and Kira Vance had diverse contributions, with Ward getting eight digs, five kills, two assists and an ace and Vance coming up with five digs while serving up four aces, sorting out three assists and collecting a kill.
The Richlands JV also won Tuesday night, defeating Grundy 25-11, 25-21.
The Lady Blue Tornado was defeated by Grundy 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 on Monday. Trivette had 12 kills and nine blocks, Shreve had 20 assists, Reynolds had 12 assists, Ryder had 23 digs, Ward had 15 digs and Hughes had eight digs.
