RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands football team has been very much in need of a big, signature win for the better part of the 2021 fall season.
Friday night at Ernie Hicks Stadium, the Blue Tornado finally got one.
Richlands churned out 434 yards total offense en route to a 35-20 Southwest District victory over visiting Virginia High on Friday night, most likely earning a first round home berth in next week’s Region 2D playoffs.
Richlands pounded out 318 yards rushing, led by Sage Webb, who rushed for 133 yards and there touchdowns. Dylan Brown had 111 yards rushing for the Tornado, while quarterback Sage Cox contributed 74 yards and a score.
Cox completed six of eight pass attempts for 106 yards, including a scoring strike to Webb, who finished with 77 receiving yards.
The Blue Tornado (4-5, 3-1) are expected to get a rematch with Ridgeview, which defeated Richlands in regular season play earlier this season.
Parkersburg South 44
Princeton 34
PARKERSBURG — The Princeton football team didn’t get the win they were after at Parkersburg South, on Friday night, but the Tigers offense showed head coach Chris Pedigo something he wanted to see: a significant improvement in the passing attack.
Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 26-of-36 passing attempts for an unofficial school record 430 yards and four touchdowns in Friday night’s regular season finale on the road.
Running back Brodie Rice, who had 11 carries for 62 yards and a score, also had five catches for 92 yards. Dominic Collins led all receivers with eight catches for 143 yards and all four of the scoring receptions. Peyton Clemons had six catches for 105 yards.
Jon Wellman, Khamrin Profitt and Conner Padgett also had receptions as Cochran liberally spread the ball around the field.
Princeton will be on the road in next week’s WVSSAC Class AAA playoffs.
They’ll learn of their seeding this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.